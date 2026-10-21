Dak Prescott & DK Metcalf Among the Biggest Fantasy Football Sits for Week 7

Week 7 is peak desperation time in fantasy football. With the Bills, Jaguars, Chargers, and Commanders all on a bye week, managers are forced to scramble for starters, and that's when the "trap starts" strike. A trap start is a household name riding on past glory, high draft capital, or a misleading stat line from this past Sunday, masking a rapid decline in underlying usage.

Starting a big-name player into a brutal defensive matchup or an eroding snap count is how matchups are lost before Sunday afternoon even finishes. Before locking in your roster, look past the name on the jersey and benchmark the workload metrics that actually dictate your Week 7 bottom line.

Quarterback

Dak Prescott: Dallas Cowboys/ A Rough Matchup Could Derail His Fantasy Ceiling

The Case for Sitting: Prescott faces a nightmare matchup against a Philadelphia Eagles defense that ranks among the top units in limiting fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. With the Eagles ability to generate rapid pressure without blitzing, Prescott's downfield passing lanes will be constrained on Monday Night.

Oct 18, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Numbers Behind the Warning

Pass Defense Matchup: Opponents are averaging just 182.4 passing yards per game aginst the Eagles.

YPA Split: Prescott's Yards Per Attempt drops from 7.8 at home to 6.1 on the road against top-10 pass defenses over his last 8 starts. Blitz Response: Prescott's completion percentage under pressure drops 14.2% compared to clean-pocket snaps this season.

Running Back

D'Andre Swift: Chicago Bears/ His Workload Doesn't Match His Draft-Day Hype

The Case for Sitting: Swift enters Week 7 as a classic draft-capital trap who continues to lose high-value touches in a congested Chicago offense. While managers may be tempted to start him on Thursday night against New England, Swift's underlying opportunity metrics paint a bleak picture. Over his last three games, Swift's snap rate has hovered at a modest 44%, and his-once reliable passing-game usage has evaporated, running routes on just 35% of dropbacks while secondary backs soak up third-down work.

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) and tight end Colston Loveland (84) celebrates after scoring against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Numbers Behind the Warning

Touchdown Equity & Regression Risk: Three of his six touchdowns came in a single explosive outing (Week 1 @Carolina). In games without a touchdown, his scoring baseline plummets into single-digit outputs. (7.4 PR points vs. NYJ and 10.8 PPR points vs. PHI)

Chase Brown: Cincinnati Bengals/ The Touchdown Dependency Is Becoming a Problem

Brown enters Week 7 as an extremely risky running back play whose weekly production hides significant warning signs. While fantasy managers may be tempted to keep starting him on past volume, Brown's underlying opportunity and efficiency metrics point towards a severe floor risk against a tough Ravens defense. Over his last three starts, a high portion of his fantasy output has relied on rare goal-line conversions rather than sustainable efficiency.

Oct 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals halfback Chase Brown (30) runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Numbers Behind the Warning

Sluggish Rushing Efficiency: Averaging under 3.6 yards per carry over his past four starts, struggling to create yards after contact against stacked boxes.

Shrinking Snap & Touch Share: His snap rate has hovered under 48% across recent games as secondary rotational backs soak up passing-down snaps and third-down duties.

Wide Receiver

DK Metcalf: Pittsburgh Steelers/ A Brutal Cornerback Matchup Puts His Upside at Risk

The Case for Sitting: Metcalf enters Week 7 as a high-name-value wideout facing a dominant Kansas city secondary. While fantasy managers rarely feel comfortable benching a receiver of his pedigree, Metcalf's matchup dynamics create an exceptionally low floor on Sunday night. The Chiefs' defense continues to excel at erasing opposing primary boundary threats, funneling target distribution towards intermediate slot routes and tight ends. Compounding the brutal matchup is Metcalf's recent volatility in target quality, as his target share has dipped to 16.5% over the last two weeks while averaging under 1,25 Yards Per Route Run against top-10 pass defenses.

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Numbers Behind the Warning

Volatile Efficiency & Catch Rate: Metcalf is converting just 58.8% of his total targets into receptions (30 catches on 51 targets). His season average of 10.6 yards per reception and 1.25 Yards Per Route Run (YPRR) sits well below his career baselines.

Kyle Pitts Sr.: Atlanta Falcons/ One Big Game Doesn't Make Him a Reliable Starter

Pitts Sr. enters Week 7 as a classic trap start following a big performance that masks severe underlying volatility. While fantasy managers might be tempted to put him back into starting lineups based on name value, Pitts' Jr. usage and matchup dynamics points toward an immediate regression. He faces a stout 49ers defense that ranks among the best in the NFL at limiting yards per target and erasing middle-of-the field options against opposing tight ends.

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) dives for the end zone during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Numbers Behind the Warning

Unstable Target Share: Across the entire season, Pitts has logged a meager 22 total targets (3.7 targets per game), ranking outside the top-20 tight ends in overall target share.

Conclusion: Make the Tough Lineup Calls

Benching a recognizable player is rarely easy, but fantasy championships are won by managing risk and anticipating regression before it shows up on your scoreboard. Relying solely on draft capital or last week's touchdown tally ignores the structural red flags such as declining snap rates, shadow coverage and vanishing high-value touches.

Put name value aside, trust the data, and lock in volume-driven alternatives who will provide your starting lineup with the highest floor and ceiling in Week 7.