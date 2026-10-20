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Week 7 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

The Raiders' Brock Bowers claims his rightful spot in the top three among tight ends for his matchup vs. the Rams.
Michael Fabiano|
Brock Bowers, Raiders.
Brock Bowers, Raiders. | Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Week 7 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Week 7, fantasy fans! It’s the second week of the season with four teams on a bye; this time it’s the Bills, Chargers, Commanders, and Jaguars. That leaves fantasy fans without Dalton Kincaid, Brenton Strange and lesser options like Chig Okonkwo and Oronde Gadsden II. 

This week’s rankings include some risers in Tucker Kraft and Colston Loveland, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! There are also a number of players whose stock has fallen recently due to declines in production, including players like Mark Andrews, Jake Ferguson and Darren Waller. 

Here are my fantasy tight end rankings as we head into Week 7. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 7 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Trey McBride

ARI

vs. DEN

2

Isaiah Likely

NYG

at HOU

3

Brock Bowers

LV

vs. LAR

4

George Kittle

SF

at ATL

5

Sam LaPorta

DET

vs. GB

6

Tucker Kraft

GB

at DET

7

Tyler Warren

IND

at MIN

8

Colston Loveland

CHI

vs. NE

9

Dallas Goedert

PHI

vs. DAL

10

Kyle Pitts Sr.

ATL

vs. SF

11

Travis Kelce

KC

at SEA

12

Juwan Johnson

NO

vs. PIT

13

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

at TEN

14

Hunter Henry

NE

at CHI

15

Tyler Higbee

LAR

at LV

16

T.J. Hockenson

MIN

vs. IND

17

Jake Ferguson

DAL

at PHI

18

Mark Andrews

BAL

vs. CIN

19

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

at NO

20

Darren Waller

CAR

vs. TB

21

Michael Mayer

LV

vs. LAR

22

Kenyon Sadiq

NYJ

vs. MIA

23

AJ Barner

SEA

vs. KC

24

Evan Engram

DEN

at ARI

25

Dalton Schultz

HOU

vs. NYG

26

Darnell Washington

PIT

at NO

27

Colby Parkinson

LAR

at LV

28

Mike Gesicki

CIN

at BAL

29

Cade Otton

TB

at CAR

30

Greg Dulcich

MIA

at NYJ

31

Mason Taylor

NYJ

vs. MIA

32

Noah Gray

KC

at SEA

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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