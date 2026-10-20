Week 7 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Welcome to Week 7, fantasy fans! It’s the second week of the season with four teams on a bye; this time it’s the Bills, Chargers, Commanders, and Jaguars. That leaves fantasy fans without Dalton Kincaid, Brenton Strange and lesser options like Chig Okonkwo and Oronde Gadsden II.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Tucker Kraft and Colston Loveland, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! There are also a number of players whose stock has fallen recently due to declines in production, including players like Mark Andrews, Jake Ferguson and Darren Waller.

Here are my fantasy tight end rankings as we head into Week 7. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 7 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Trey McBride ARI vs. DEN 2 Isaiah Likely NYG at HOU 3 Brock Bowers LV vs. LAR 4 George Kittle SF at ATL 5 Sam LaPorta DET vs. GB 6 Tucker Kraft GB at DET 7 Tyler Warren IND at MIN 8 Colston Loveland CHI vs. NE 9 Dallas Goedert PHI vs. DAL 10 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL vs. SF 11 Travis Kelce KC at SEA 12 Juwan Johnson NO vs. PIT 13 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE at TEN 14 Hunter Henry NE at CHI 15 Tyler Higbee LAR at LV 16 T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. IND 17 Jake Ferguson DAL at PHI 18 Mark Andrews BAL vs. CIN 19 Pat Freiermuth PIT at NO 20 Darren Waller CAR vs. TB 21 Michael Mayer LV vs. LAR 22 Kenyon Sadiq NYJ vs. MIA 23 AJ Barner SEA vs. KC 24 Evan Engram DEN at ARI 25 Dalton Schultz HOU vs. NYG 26 Darnell Washington PIT at NO 27 Colby Parkinson LAR at LV 28 Mike Gesicki CIN at BAL 29 Cade Otton TB at CAR 30 Greg Dulcich MIA at NYJ 31 Mason Taylor NYJ vs. MIA 32 Noah Gray KC at SEA