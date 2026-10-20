Week 7 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Week 7 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Week 7, fantasy fans! It’s the second week of the season with four teams on a bye; this time it’s the Bills, Chargers, Commanders, and Jaguars. That leaves fantasy fans without Dalton Kincaid, Brenton Strange and lesser options like Chig Okonkwo and Oronde Gadsden II.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Tucker Kraft and Colston Loveland, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! There are also a number of players whose stock has fallen recently due to declines in production, including players like Mark Andrews, Jake Ferguson and Darren Waller.
Here are my fantasy tight end rankings as we head into Week 7. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 7 Fantasy Tight End Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Trey McBride
ARI
vs. DEN
2
Isaiah Likely
NYG
at HOU
3
Brock Bowers
LV
vs. LAR
4
George Kittle
SF
at ATL
5
Sam LaPorta
DET
vs. GB
6
Tucker Kraft
GB
at DET
7
Tyler Warren
IND
at MIN
8
Colston Loveland
CHI
vs. NE
9
Dallas Goedert
PHI
vs. DAL
10
Kyle Pitts Sr.
ATL
vs. SF
11
Travis Kelce
KC
at SEA
12
Juwan Johnson
NO
vs. PIT
13
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
at TEN
14
Hunter Henry
NE
at CHI
15
Tyler Higbee
LAR
at LV
16
T.J. Hockenson
MIN
vs. IND
17
Jake Ferguson
DAL
at PHI
18
Mark Andrews
BAL
vs. CIN
19
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
at NO
20
Darren Waller
CAR
vs. TB
21
Michael Mayer
LV
vs. LAR
22
Kenyon Sadiq
NYJ
vs. MIA
23
AJ Barner
SEA
vs. KC
24
Evan Engram
DEN
at ARI
25
Dalton Schultz
HOU
vs. NYG
26
Darnell Washington
PIT
at NO
27
Colby Parkinson
LAR
at LV
28
Mike Gesicki
CIN
at BAL
29
Cade Otton
TB
at CAR
30
Greg Dulcich
MIA
at NYJ
31
Mason Taylor
NYJ
vs. MIA
32
Noah Gray
KC
at SEA
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano