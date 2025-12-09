Dalton Kincaid and 3 Other Must-Start Tight Ends in Week 15 Fantasy Football

The Tight End position is perhaps the most difficult one to manage on all of Fantasy Football. Volume is down and volatility is up. Many players are touchdown reliant and that can make it very difficult to decide which player truly has the safest, and/or highest upside. Luckily for you, I am earning my PhD in Tight End analysis. Here is a list of four must-start Tight Ends in Week 14 Fantasy Football.

Juwan Johnson (vs Panthers)

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 15 Ranking: TE13

NFL TE Market Share Leaders:



1) Trey McBride - 27.4%

2) HAROLD FANNIN JR. - 24.6%

3) Brock Bowers - 22.5%

4) Kyle Pitts - 22.3%

5) Juwan Johnson - 21.8%



Not often you see a Round 3 rookie become the centerpiece of their offense.



Market Share = % of team receiving yards — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) December 8, 2025

Few Tight Ends have the volume that Johnson has with his (6.0) Targets per Game. Johnson is catching 79% of his Targets for (614) Yards on the 13-game season thus far. His Target Share in this offense equates to 21%, being quite high of a Tight End.

The Panthers are 23rd versus the Tight End. They allowed (63.8) Yards per game to the position. Johnson has over 80% of Team Tight Ends Yards. He also has a 20% Red Zone Target Share.

Dalton Kincaid (@ Patriots)

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 15 Ranking: TE11

McDermott on Dalton Kincaid: "From what I could tell, and talking with Nate, our trainer, no concerns about Dalton moving forward coming off that game. He was in a good space yesterday." — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) December 8, 2025

Kincaid is back healthy and should be working into his usual workload. Kincaid has (4.6) Targets per Game — 3rd on the team. Kincaid is the most explosive Tight End among active players at the position with (14.8) Yards per Reception. He also leads all Bills pass-catchers with (5) Touchdowns this year.

The Patriots are moderately 17th versus the Tight End. Kincaid is adding (0.67) Red Zone Targets per Game. The Bills target the Tight End at a 28% rate in the Red Zone.

Theo Johnson (vs Commanders)

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 15 Ranking: TE12

Johnson is killing it with (5.1) Targets per Game and (3.2) Receptions per Game. His highest value-add is with his (5) Touchdowns on the season and a 22% Red Zone Target Share, or (1.0) Red Zone Targets per Game. He is moderately explosive with (10.9) Yards per Reception.

The Commanders are 31st versus the Tight End. They allow (10.1) Fantasy Points per Game, (1.2) worse than the next worst team.

Mark Andrews (@ Bengals)

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 15 Ranking: TE8

Any time a player faces the Bengals, they are a must-start, especially as a Tight End. The Bengals are the far-worst Tight End defense in the NFL, allowing (5.4) more Fantasy Points per Game than any other team. In fact, they allow (6.6) Fantasy Points per Game more than the 30th worst team.

Andrews is moderately averaging (4.1) Targets per Game and (2.9) Receptions per Game. He has (5) Touchdowns with a 28% Red Zone Target Share.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: