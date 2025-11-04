Fantasy Sports

Daniel Jones and 3 More Quarterbacks to Sit in Fantasy Football Week 10

Here are four quarterbacks who should be benched in fantasy football ahead of Week 10.

Michael Rovetto

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Entering Week 10 of the NFL season, most fantasy football managers have their established starters at the quarterback position.

But with the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys on bye, some managers may feel pressure to take risks at the position. However, not every matchup is worth the gamble. A few QBs face formidable defenses, giving them low ceilings that make them better left out of starting lineups.

Here are several signal-callers to sit in Week 10: 

Justin Fields (Jets) vs. Browns 

Fields’ redemption tour was in full effect in Week 8, as he led the Jets to their first win this season over the Bengals. He did so without his top receiver and college teammate, Garrett Wilson. He has a chance to return this week from injury. Still, I would advise against playing Fields in Week 10. The Browns’ defense has been stout all season, despite the team's struggles on offense. They rank second in the NFL for fewest yards allowed per game (182.6) and the fifth-fewest passing yards per game (182.6). Much of Fields’ value comes from his running ability, and Cleveland also allows the second-fewest rushing yards to QBs this season. 

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields matches up against the Browns in Week 10.
Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers (Steelers) @ Chargers 

Rodgers has been a reasonably consistent fantasy QB despite being 41years old. He’s one of the leading streaming options whenever he has a good matchup, but he has the opposite in Week 10. The Chargers are the fourth-best defense in terms of fantasy points allowed to signal callers per game in 2025. They’ve also allowed the third-fewest passing yards per game (177.1). Rodgers has yet to surpass 250 passing yards in a game this season. He also doesn’t have rushing upside to fall back on, making him a prime bench candidate this week.  

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is yet to throw for 250 yards in a game this season.
Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Daniel Jones (Colts) vs. Falcons 

Jones has been a fantasy rockstar this season, but he’s coming off a vintage disaster-class performance. He committed five turnovers, as he threw three interceptions and lost two fumbles vs. the Steelers in Week 9. Pittsburgh was a struggling defense entering the matchup and should’ve been a prime opportunity for Jones to continue his breakout campaign. On the other hand, the Falcons are one of the league’s best units. They’ve allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to QBs and have allowed just 158.1 passing yards per game, ranking first in the NFL. Jones has a tough stretch matchup-wise, but this week in particular, he should be on fantasy benches. 

Baker Mayfield (Buccaneers) vs. Patriots 

It’s tough to bench Mayfield in any week, mainly because he’s been awesome to start the season, and he was drafted as a top-six quarterback. However, he’s struggled in recent weeks. Mayfield has averaged just 7.6 fantasy points in his last two outings and will face a stout Patriots defense this Week. New England ranks 22nd in fantasy points allowed per game to signal callers. Injuries have played a factor in Mayfield’s struggles. The Buccaneers have been without Mike Evans, Bucky Irving and Chris Godwin on offense. Evans will not return this season, and Irving and Godwin’s statuses are up in the air. For those with better options, I would consider sitting Mayfield in Week 10. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield scored less than five fantasy points in Week 8.
Oct 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

