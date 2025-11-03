Jets Get Garrett Wilson Update Fans Have Been Waiting For
The Week 9 bye week is behind the New York Jets and now they are starting to get ready to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 10.
New York had its best game of the season in Week 8 as it earned its first win ofthe season, 39-38 over the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, it sounds like the Jets could get even more firepower back on the field as soon as Sunday.
Jets head coach Aaron Glenn addressed the media on Monday and shared that star wide receiver Garrett Wilson will be returning to the practice field this week after missing the last two games due to a knee injury.
"Listen, he's going to practice this week," Glenn said of Wilson. "So, I'm looking forward to him getting out in practice and seeing how that goes throughout the week. I don't want to place too much on him right now. But, I'm excited about him getting back out there and being able to practice this week."
The Jets got some good news on Monday
It's obvious that if Wilson is able to go against the Browns, his return would give the offense an option that it needs. Justin Fields had his best game of the season overall when the Jets played the Bengals. Fields went 21-of-32 passing for 244 yards and one touchdown and did this without his top receiver in Wilson.
Even though Wilson missed two games, he still is leading the Jets in targets (56), receptions (36), receiving yards (395), and receiving touchdowns (4). Cleveland has one of the toughest defenses in football. Cleveland actually has allowed the fourth-fewest passing yards in the league so far this season with 1,627 allowed. The Browns also have allowed the eighth-fewest rushing yards at 754.
Cleveland presents a real challenge, but the Jets' offense is coming off its best overall game of the season, had a bye week to prepare, and now could have its top weapon back in time for the matchup if all goes well throughout the week at practice.
This is the best news the team could've hoped for right now.
