Cowboys, Dolphins, And Other Defenses to Sit for Week 4 Fantasy Football
Three weeks have flown by in the National Football League. Now, there is another Week 4 Monday night matchup where we ponder sitting both defenses. Miami plays at home versus the New York Jets in a AFC East battle of 0-3 teams.
This week adds the allure of teams going overseas as Minnesota and Pittsburgh head to Dublin. It also highlights several 0-3 and 1-2 teams are in abhorrent situations defensively.
Now, let us examine the why and those aforementioned defenses. It makes choosing just three a bit daunting doesn't it? Okay, it is game time. Let's start with Dallas.
Fantasy Football Defenses To Sit Week 4
Dallas Cowboys (vs Green Bay Packers)
No one is sure what happened to the Green Bay Packers against Cleveland. Up 10-0 in the fourth quarter and the Packers lost 13-10 in regulation. Survivor pools were damaged beyond repair but Green Bay will be irate heading to Dallas this Sunday. The Cowboys' defense without Micah Parsons has been awful ranking 28th in points and 30th in yards allowed.
The Matt Eberflus led defense has the same problems as last year. Chicago, last week, ran the ball 11 straight times against Dallas. Granted, they only average three yards a carry but it pounded the Dallas defense. It did not help that the offense for the Cowboys turned the ball over four times. Green Bay is opportunistic and could feast on Dallas mistakes Sunday.
At least net yards wise, Dallas has allowed 864. Unfortunately, going up against a Green Bay team that misfired so many ways seems to spell doom. Jordan Love had one of his worst games ever. Dallas does not have the pass rush Cleveland possesses. The Cowboys literally get zero pressure up front and get eaten alive if they blitz.
Things could get better this week but the lack of numbers still means few defensive/special teams points.
Miami Dolphins (vs New York Jets)
It is another Monday night football game where sitting both defenses may not be crazy. This is how bad it has been through three weeks.
Simply, when one looks at defense and special teams, that spells trouble. The Dolphins have allowed more than 1,100 yards on defense after three weeks. Turnover differntial is a -5. On the bright side, there are the New York Jets. The Jets have yielded 750 yards on defense in the previous two weeks and have also not caused a single turnover in 2025.
While this may not rival those old Dan Marino/Ken O'Brien shootouts, the defenses may not be for those who are faint of heart.
Cleveland Browns (@ Detroit Lions)
Yes, Cleveland can slow teams down on offense. However, what happened in Week 3 probably caused some beleaguered fantasy football owners to pick up the Browns' D/ST. That may have not been the wisest idea. Detroit comes off scoring 38 points with ease against Baltimore and gets to play at home.
Cleveland is not facing an off Green Bay team or Baltimore here. It may be their biggest challenge yet. It is a pretty safe bet the top defense in yards allowed will yield more than 242 this week. Also, the Cleveland defense has only forced one turnover all season. If the Browns get no pressure on Jared Goff, the Browns may be in serious trouble and early on Sunday.