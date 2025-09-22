ESPN Analyst Says Cowboys Should Be 'Embarrassed' After Blowout Loss to Bears
The Dallas Cowboys had a miserable afternoon at Soldier Field on Sunday as the Chicago Bears ran to a 31-14 victory. All losses are created equal in the standings, but all land differently based on the circumstances of how they occurred. And what stands out from this one is Chicago's 19-play touchdown drive on their first possession of the second half that melted 9:54 off the game clock and featured 11 straight running plays.
ESPN's Damien Woody noticed this and explained that the Cowboys should take great offense to the repetition.
"They don't have any respect for the coach or the players on that side of the ball," Woody said on Monday's Get Up. "When you're able to run down the opposition's throat the way the Chicago Bears did to the Dallas Cowboys, it's embarrassing.
"If you're the Dallas Cowboys this morning, you should feel embarrassed by the way in which the Chicago Bears chose to come at you."
Woody added that the Dallas defense showed no gumption or heart, which can be a bad combination.
This is something those just looking at the box score would miss completely as Chicago only managed 3.0 yards per carry on 29 attempts in the game.