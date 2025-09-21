Aaron Glenn Insists New York Isn't the 'Same Old Jets' Following 0-3 Start
The Jets fell to 0-3 on the season with a tough, close loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. New York went down big in the early going before clawing back into the contest, and even managed to take the lead with less than two minutes to go thanks to a wild blocked field goal return for a touchdown. But the defense couldn't stop Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay offense from marching into field goal range and knocking in the go-ahead score to win, 29-27.
Following the defeat rookie head coach Aaron Glenn leaned on one of his go-to sayings from his young Jets tenure in his opening statement to the media, saying these Jets "aren't the same team." When asked to expound upon that, Glenn railed against the "same old Jets" mantra.
"We're not the same as what everyone says, 'Same old Jets,'" Glenn said. "These guys (are) gonna fight no matter what the situation is. There's no give up in them. I hate that term. I really don't know what that term means, but I know this: they're not the same old Jets. These guys are fighters. I love these guys."
The NFL world throws around the "same old Jets" label whenever the long-suffering fanbase of Gang Green is disappointed once more. Which has happened very often in recent history. And it'll be tough for the franchise to shake loose of affiliation with the term until they follow through on Glenn's promises and do the little things to win games.
The coach sounds confident he and his staff will get the players to that point. Glenn's press conferences are always laden with harsh acknowledgements of the team's shortcomings to go with blunt promises they will improve and win. Sunday's loss to the Bucs was quite painful, even by Jets standards, but Glenn seems to believe it's all part of the process.
Time will tell if that's true. In the meantime the team and fanbase must cope with another heart-wrenching defeat.