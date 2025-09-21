SI

Aaron Glenn Insists New York Isn't the 'Same Old Jets' Following 0-3 Start

Liam McKeone

Aaron Glenn's Jets lost again on Sunday to bring their record to 0-3 on the year.
Aaron Glenn's Jets lost again on Sunday to bring their record to 0-3 on the year. / Jets Videos on SNY
In this story:

The Jets fell to 0-3 on the season with a tough, close loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. New York went down big in the early going before clawing back into the contest, and even managed to take the lead with less than two minutes to go thanks to a wild blocked field goal return for a touchdown. But the defense couldn't stop Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay offense from marching into field goal range and knocking in the go-ahead score to win, 29-27.

Following the defeat rookie head coach Aaron Glenn leaned on one of his go-to sayings from his young Jets tenure in his opening statement to the media, saying these Jets "aren't the same team." When asked to expound upon that, Glenn railed against the "same old Jets" mantra.

"We're not the same as what everyone says, 'Same old Jets,'" Glenn said. "These guys (are) gonna fight no matter what the situation is. There's no give up in them. I hate that term. I really don't know what that term means, but I know this: they're not the same old Jets. These guys are fighters. I love these guys."

The NFL world throws around the "same old Jets" label whenever the long-suffering fanbase of Gang Green is disappointed once more. Which has happened very often in recent history. And it'll be tough for the franchise to shake loose of affiliation with the term until they follow through on Glenn's promises and do the little things to win games.

The coach sounds confident he and his staff will get the players to that point. Glenn's press conferences are always laden with harsh acknowledgements of the team's shortcomings to go with blunt promises they will improve and win. Sunday's loss to the Bucs was quite painful, even by Jets standards, but Glenn seems to believe it's all part of the process.

Time will tell if that's true. In the meantime the team and fanbase must cope with another heart-wrenching defeat.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL