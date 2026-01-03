Dylan Sampson, Luther Burden III Top Must-Watch Matchups in Week 18 Fantasy Football

Week in and week out, we love to find some high, and low upside matchups to leverage in Fantasy Football. No defense plays the same same level top-to-bottom. They may be elite in their run stop, and terrible in their coverage, vice versa. Matchups within the game decide the game. If we can expose the softest spots in an opposing defense, we can win the week. These will be the matchups to monitor this coming Sunday.

Joe Burrow vs Browns Defense

Burrow leads one of the best passing offenses in the NFL. He faces a Browns defense that is 4th versus Quarterbacks. and 3rd in Sacks per Game. Myles Garrett also looks to break the sack record of (22.5), as he sits with (22.0).

Jaxson Dart vs Cowboys Defense

Dart and this Giants team has seemed to settle down of recent. Nonetheless, Dart looks to finish the year strong, hoping to avoid any longshot chance of a 2026 Quarterback competition. This game should help as the Cowboys are 32nd versus Quarterbacks and now, without Trevon Diggs and Daron Bland.

Christian McCaffrey vs Seahawks Run Stop

This will be a massive game on Saturday Night. Much of the time, the 49ers key to success has been McCaffrey. Today, he faces the Seahawks #1 ranked run stop in the NFL. Can he work past it?

Derrick Henry vs Steelers Run Stop

Henry ran wild in Week 17 and it shows that he is a key to the Ravens going high output on offense. Unfortunately for Henry, the Steelers rank 4th versus the run. They also get back TJ Watt for the big game. Henry did go 20-for-94 in their prior meeting.

Dylan Sampson vs Bengals Run Stop

I continue to believe that Dylan Sampson can be a weapon in the NFL



Youngest player in the NFL pic.twitter.com/r33w124Vox — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) December 10, 2025

With Quinshon Judkins on the IR, Sampson is the starter. He has looked great in his limited work. Today, he has a chance to solidify a solid rookie season as the Bengals are 32nd versus Running Backs. Sampson is not just a runner, but a great pass-catcher. This could be an under-the-radar breakout game.

Luther Burden III vs Lions Coverage

In recent weeks, Burden III has played as an elite NFL Wide Receiver. He and DJ Moore have picked up the slack in the absence of Rome Odunze. They have done it very well. Burden is averaging (7) Receptions and (74) Yards per Game over his last two games. The Lions are 31st versus Wide Receivers. Both teams will also play hard as Chicago looks to secure a good seed, and the Lions look to show strength in their final game.

Juwan Johnson vs Falcons Defense

This is a spot where Tyler Shough may hit a brick wall, thus losing the Rookie of the Year war with Tetairoa McMillan. However, I look at Johnson in here. Without Chris Olave, Johnson is the undisputed #1 Pass-Catcher on this team. He very well may have a >30% Target Share. It will not come easy as the Falcons are 3rd versus Tight Ends.

