Fantasy Football Managers Should Bench Justin Herbert In Week 7 And Beyond
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert got off to a hot start to the season, and fantasy owners began to have high expectations for Herbert to return to his rookie form, which is now five years ago. Unfortunately, he quickly regressed back to the quarterback he has been for years now.
He had a decent game in Week 6 against the Miami Dolphins, throwing for 264 yards and two TDs after a very slow start to the game. Fantasy owners once again have hope that Herbert won't do what he always does and let everyone down. His 18.8 fantasy points in Week 6 are actually well below what the Dolphins usually allow. They are averaging 22.79 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, even with Herbert driving that average down this week.
Should Fantasy Football Managers Bench Justin Herbert?
You should not be depending on Herbert to be your fantasy starter anytime soon. The upside isn't there, and his floor isn't all that high. He hasn't reached 19 fantasy points since Week 1, and in the three games previous to the Miami game, he had thrown just three TDs and four interceptions. In Week 7, he will go back to facing teams that have not allowed the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.
Tough Matchups On The Horizon For Justin Herbert And The Chargers
In Week 7, he will face off with the Indianapolis Colts, who have allowed the 11th-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. Then in Week 8, he will go up against a Minnesota Vikings' defense that has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. These are two tough matchups that you don't want to start a mediocre quarterback in. He's going to fall on his face, and shouldn't be considered as a fantasy option until at least Week 9.
An Injured Supporting Cast
Beyond the matchups, there are other issues that Herbert is dealing with. The Chargers' offensive line has been battered with injuries, and their top wide receiver this season, Quentin Johnston, is banged up and could miss Week 7 after missing Week 6. They are also missing their star running back Omarion Hampton for at least three more weeks.
There is also the always looming fact that Herbert has been a very average quarterback for years now, despite how much people want to point to his size and arm strength, and then make up hypothetical situations in which Herbert would be better.
The bottom line is he's a decent quarterback with a beat-up supporting cast and bad matchups on the horizon. He's not good enough to overcome those hurdles.