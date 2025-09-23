Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Trey Benson and Tre Tucker
The fantasy football waiver wire after week three was full of potential big impact players. Two of those players beingArizona Cardinals RB Trey Benson and Las Vegas Raiders WR Tre Tucker. With these two players being added to many new fantasy managers' rosters, here is a breakdown of who to start in week four between Benson and Tucker.
Tre Tucker
The Las Vegas Raiders' WR2, Tre Tucker, erupted in fantasy football in week three against the Washington Commanders. He recorded eight receptions, 145 yards, and three touchdowns. This was good for the largest fantasy output by any fantasy receiver in 2025, equating to 43.9 fantasy points in PPR formats.
Tucker having massive performances is definitely not sustainable, but him becoming a relevant fantasy player is. He has a solid matchup to have another good performance in week four, as he and the rest of the Raiders take on the Chicago Bears. Through three weeks of the NFL season, the Bears have allowed the sixth-most passing yards per game in the league. So playing Tucker in this spot feels like a solid option.
Trey Benson
In some terrible news for the Arizona Cardinals , their veteran RB1, James Conner, will not play again in 2025. He suffered a terrible ankle injury in week three against the San Francisco 49ers and was carted off the field. The organization later announced that his injury was season-ending.
With him being out, second-year running back Trey Benson will become the Cardinals' new RB1. In a reserved role through three weeks, Benson has shown extreme flashes of being a lethal player in fantasy football. He has a combined 125 rushing yards through his three contests on 21 carries, which is good for six yards per rush. He also has a combined eight catches for 45 yards.
He and the Arizona Cardinals will take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. Seattle so far in 2025 has a solid rushing defense, allowing just 90 yards per game. This ranks as the seventh fewest rushing yards allowed per contest in the NFL. They have, however, allowed over 70 or more passing yards to opposing RB1s in two out of the three games they have played.
Final Verdict
Tucker has the better defensive matchup compared to Benson in week four, but with Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers in the picture, Benson feels like the better play. Tucker could end up being a great, consistent fantasy receiver. But in this case, with Benson, who is an RB1 compared to Tucker, who is option number three when Geno Smith drops back for a pass, the Arizona RB should start over Tucker in week four.
Another bonus in Benson having a better performance is his receiving upside. He has all the makings of a three-down back, and as shown above, his pass-catching may be a big factor in him having a big day in fantasy football against the Seahawks. Tucker is still a good starting option, just not good enough to start over Benson.