Fantasy Football Week 10 Deep-Sleepers: Emmett Johnson, Kaleb Johnson, and 3 Others

Don't set your fantasy lineup yet. High-upside sleepers are in fantasy football free agency, so you should at least read up on them. The following five players can deliver big returns if everything goes according to plan. When in Rome...

Emmett Johnson

Kenneth Walker will not play in Week 10, as of Saturday morning. Johnson is no longer a 'sleeper' on paper, but he is by ownership standards. If Johnson is available in your league, drop everything and grab him NOW. Johnson is an RB1 in my books, expected to command a very high usage rate, with Jaydn Ott as his backup, who has three rushing attempts all season.

Kaleb Johnson

In Week 9, Johnson led all Packers in rushing with 14 attempts, 68 yards, and 1 touchdown. The next-best was Pierre Strong Jr. with 8 attempts for 22 yards. No Packers running back has been impressive, but Matt LaFleur seems to favor Johnson in recent games, while Josh Jacobs has been hurt.

Kaelon Black

Black has a 29% run rate this season. He has at least 13 rushing attempts in back-to-back games, and in those games, he is averaging 5.8 Yards per Attempt. In fact, Black has at least eight rushing attempts in all but one game this season. Given how good the 49ers are, Black is a solid streaming option with RB2 upside if he can get on the board.

Konata Mumpfield

This selection is a boom-or-bust by nature, but it might be worth the squeeze if in a low-leverage roster situation. The Rams are playing without Puka Nacua this week, making Mumpfield the WR1 on the depth chart. He has only had two games this season with more than two targets, but Mumpfield is averaging 14.7 Yards per Reception and will command the X-receiver role this week.

Eli Raridon

The Lions face the Patriots this weekend, and boy, are they bad against tight ends. The Lions are allowing tight ends an average of 8.0 receptions, 88.0 yards, and about 1.4 touchdowns per game.

As my streamer's article (linked here) notes, Raridon ranks 6th in the NFL in Targets per Route Run Rate. He also has at least 52 yards in three of his last five games. Josh McDaniels has historically loved using his tight ends, and in this matchup, we can expect Raridon to be heavily involved.

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