Fantasy Football Week 10 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: DJ Moore vs Jauan Jennings
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em decisions can be very difficult to make. It can, and will make or break your week. It sounds pleasant to have a surplus of viable talent on your depth chart, but it comes with the complicated start/sit decisions to be made. When you are wrong, you will kick yourself. My goal is to evaluate some borderline players and decide where their value stands. Today, we review DJ Moore (43% Started) and Jauan Jennings (32% Started).
The Case for DJ Moore
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 10 Ranking: WR29
We know Moore as one of the better playmaking wide receivers in the game of football. Ben Johnson knows that as well. Moore has an above average Yards per Reception of 13.4 Yards for that reason.
Moore is the WR38 in Fantasy Football. In 8 Games Played, Moore has 41 Targets (17% Target Share), 30 Receptions, 403 Yards, and 1 Touchdown.
The explosive ability for Moore goes a very long way, especially in Non-PPR formats. Certain players are slot beasts that may have 5 or 6 receptions per game, but for 30-40 Yards. Moore can have 4 Receptions and rack up 60-70 Yards.
The weakness of Moore enlies with the Red Zone offense. He has a 13% Red Zone Target share, half of that of both Rome Odunze and Olamide Zaccheaus. The Bears also run the ball over 60% in the Red Zone.
Moore is a player that you will rely on big-play ability. We want to achieve double digit points which would mean that we want to see upside of 70+ yards.
Moore faces the Giants in Week 10. They happen to be 26th versus Wide Receivers. The Giants 168 Yards per Game to the position (29th in NFL) and 8 Touchdowns in total.
The Giants play man-to-man coverage at the 2nd highest rate in the NFL. Moore is gaining just 0.21 Fantasy Points per Route Run in that coverage. He is much better against the zone. It shows that he is not as crisp as in years past. I would ultimately consider Moore to have limited upside this week.
The Case for Jauan Jennings
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 10 Ranking: WR36
The good news for Jennings is that he is the WR1 on the 49ers until Ricky Pearsall returns. Regarding Pearsall, he trends to be out in Week 10.
Jennings has played 7 Games and has 40 Targets (5.7 per Game), 22 Receptions, 253 Yards, and 2 Touchdowns. Jennings is has five more Red Zone Targets than any other Wide Receiver on this team. He is a weapon when in-close. The 49ers are a 50/50 Pass:Run split in the Red Zone.
In Week 10, the 49ers will be taking on the Rams at Levi's Stadium. The Rams stand midpack in the NFL versus Wide Receivers. They play zone-heavy, relying on their pass rush to create pressure. This has worked relatively well as the Rams are 3rd in the NFL in Sacks Per Game, but 13th in Passing Yards Allowed per Game.
This matchup could wreak havon on Mac Jones, should he get the start. Even if it is Purdy, it could prove difficult. Jones is the 29th best quarterback when facing pressure.
Jennings has also struggled versus zone defenses with just 0.23 Fantasy Points per Route Run. He played two very different games versus the Rams in 2024. In game one, Jennings caught 11-of-12 Targets for three Touchdowns. In game two, he had caught 2-of-9 Targets.
Both of these players are facing tougher matchups in Week 10. They will be marked as players with limited upside. If you must start one of these two, you must look to their risk/reward.
DJ Moore has risk in the form of touchdown opportunity. If we are talking math, Moore likely has a 10-15 chance of scoring. He has the same chance of exceeding 100+ yards. As for his floor, it is high. He should get at least four targets in this matchup. He is a safer play with limited upside.
Jennings carries risk in the form of boom-or-bust. As the history and matchup tell, he could have two catches for 9 yards or 10 catches for 100+ yards. Given the metrics at hand, Jennings suggest to have a lower floor than ceiling. The odds are much better than he flops than produces another 11 Catch game. That being said, he is the WR1 and will likely command a safer, 5-8 Target game. The efficiency of it will be at question.
If I am playing one player, I will chase the upside. Often times, 6-10 points for Moore will not make or break the week. I feel confident that Jennings will manage to get us to 5+ points and do so with 20+ point upside. He sees red zone chances that Moore does not. He is the WR1 that Moore is not.
Start Jauan Jennings for risky, but high-upside.