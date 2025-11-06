What Role Jakobi Meyers Will Play for the Jaguars in Week 10
The Jacksonville Jaguars were expected to be buyers at the 2025 NFL trade deadline. General Manager James Gladstone has shown himself to be extremely active and aggressive in his roster-building approach, having already made several impactful deals just a few months into his tenure with the team.
With the Jaguars winning their last game against the Las Vegas Raiders, they found themselves sitting at 5-3 halfway through the season, firmly entrenched in the playoff picture and within arm's reach of capturing the AFC South. That only made it more likely that Jacksonville would make a move before the trade deadline to fill one of its glaring holes and shore up its depth for a postseason run.
Gladstone and the Jaguars decided to add another wide receiver amid Travis Hunter Jr.'s placement on IR and Brian Thomas Jr.'s struggles this season. Jacksonville acquired its recent opponent, Jakobi Meyers, in exchange for a fourth- and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Will Jakobi Meyers play against the Texans?
The Jacksonville Jaguars made their deal for Jakobi Meyers on Tuesday, November 4, just hours before the official NFL trade deadline. He landed in Duval and joined the team for practice the following day. It's always dicey whether a player will appear in the following game after a big move.
The Jaguars and their fans will certainly be hoping that he's available against a staunch Houston Texans defense. They could certainly use another playmaker on Sunday, with Travis Hunter Jr. and Brenton Strange on IR and Brian Thomas Jr. and Dyami Brown currently listed as questionable. Head Coach Liam Coen spoke on how he's working with Meyers to get him up to speed:
"That's the exact challenge is the balance of how much he can handle, how quickly can he get some of the formations down, the timing obviously of practice, and some of the — just throwing on air with [Trevor Lawrence] and getting some reps that way. But it'll really come down to just, alright, what are the things specific that we want to get him in the flow of the game. You want to get him opportunities, but also just to go play as a Jaguar, not necessarily every time he's in it's something that he has to go and do. You just want to make sure there's a balance there. So that'll be a process throughout this week and through each part of the plan. Okay, normal D-and-D [down and distance], third downs, red zone, how much in those areas can you give him?"
