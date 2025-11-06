Fantasy Football Week 10 Key WR/CB Matchups: Khalil Shakir Benefits, AJ Brown Struggles
Wide Receiver vs Cornerback matchups have become a staple of weekly fantasy football analysis'. One great game can be followed up by a bad one, vice versa, based on the matchup at hand. It is the beauty of the game of football. So many little pieces that makeup the entire analysis of a game. I always tell people that games must be broken down that way. Once you understand the matchups within the game, you understand the game. We love and hate these matchups in Week 10.
No Projected Week 10 Shadow Coverages
High-Leverage WR/CB Matchups
Khalil Shakir vs Minkah Fitzpatrick
Shakir plays in the slot on 68% of his routes. Fitzpatrick plays in the slot on 65% on coverage snaps. This means that 2/3rds of passing plays will have these two matched up. The Steelers have clearly won this trade as Fitzpatrick is allowing 0.54 Fantasy Points per Route Run. This is the worst metric of any Week 10 starting cornerback.
Tetairoa McMillan vs Saints Secondary
This Saints unit has played as hard as they can. They just are not very good. They are permitting 1.38 Touchdowns per Game to the Wide Receiver position. McMillan happens to have a 28% Target Share, so he should be targeted often, efficiently, and likely to score.
Amon-Ra St. Brown vs Commanders Secondary
St. Brown does never truly have a bad matchup. This one is just more favorable than the others. The Commanders stand 3rd worst against Wide Receivers in Fantasy Football. St. Brown is one of the best players in all of football. He also comes in fresh off of the bye week.
Justin Jefferson vs Ravens Secondary
Their safeties - Kyle Hamilton and Malachi Starks — are elite. The rest of them are not. The Ravens stand 5th worst versus Wide Receivers in Fantasy Football. I believe that this is due to very bad coaching, but that is just my opinion. The fact is that they do not have the numbers to backup good play. If JJ McCarthy can find Jefferson, he has all the upside in the world.
Wan'Dale Robinson vs Bears Secondary
Chicago is playing catch up to Dallas as the worst secondary in the NFL. They are permitting 25.1 Fantasy Football Points per Game to Wide Receivers. This includes over 1.5 Touchdowns per Game. Robinson is the high-volume WR1 for Dart. Let the man eat.
LOW-LEVERAGE WR/CB MATCHUPS
Marvin Harrison Jr. vs Seahawks Secondary
He comes off of a highly favorable matchup into the total opposite. Seattle is a top end unit versus Wide Receivers. They have allowed just six touchdowns on the season. Rig Woolen is one of the best cornerbacks in football right now. Nick Emmanwori is a Rookie of the Year favorite. If Harrison Jr. produces, it may ve versus the average Devon Witherspoon. I trust Mike Macdonald to clamp down the Cardinals and end the Brissett hype.
Parker Washington vs Texans Secondary
Washington is a hot name on the waiver wire right now. This is not the game to play him. The Texans are 5th in Fantasy Football Points per Game to Wide Receivers, allowing just 4 Touchdowns all year long.
Houston plays an extremely high rate of zone coverage. Parker Washington is much worse versus zone than man coverage with over 50% worse production. Volume may be there, but efficiency will not.
AJ Brown vs Packers Secondary
I will make it known that DeVonta Smith also matches up poorly against Javon Bullard. His route tree gives me more optimism that he finds gaps in the defense.
Brown has 0.99 Fantasy Points per Route Run versus man coverage. He has 0.17 versus zone coverage. The Packers split their looks all game long, but expect them to play 2-high to clamp down Brown when they do play man. The Eagles lack depth at receiver and their run-heavy nature favors the nickel schematics of Green Bay.
To shy away from too much analytics there, just know that Brown has a bad matchup against a good defense. I would still start him, but expect reduced upside.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs Cardinals
Nobody is better than Smith-Njigba right now. He does have a tougher matchup versus the Cardinals. In their first meeting of 2025, Smith-Njigba had just 4 Receptions. He is so good that he did record 79 Yards.
The Cardinals have one of the best secondaries in the NFL, a testament to Jonathan Gannon.