Fantasy Football Week 10 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Bo Nix vs JJ McCarthy
The bye weeks continue to hit and this week we find Pat Mahomes, Joe Flacco, and Dak Prescott inactive. If you are reading this, there is a possible chance that you are looking to stream a quarterback. It is very possible that either Bo Nix or JJ McCarthy might be options for your fantasy football team. We are chasing the best possible outcomes and so we will see if either player outlooks to provide that in Week 10.
The Case for Bo Nix
Nix is playing fantastic football, showing that the sophomore slump is just a saying and not a reality. Depending your format, his standing varies, but Nix is a top 10 quarterback. He is exiting a tougher matchup against the Texans where he found himself with two touchdowns in the win.
Nix has played nine games this season, recording 220 Yards per Game, 17 Touchdowns, and 6 Interceptions. On the ground, Nix has 42 Attempts for 207 Yards 3 Touchdowns, and 2 Fumbles.
The output has been volatile for Nix this season. He has four games in which he failed to exceed 180 Passing Yards. He also has had four games in which he had no more than one total touchdown. His ranking is thanks to a couple games, including a four touchdown games versus the Cowboys and a three touchdown game versus the Bengals.
In a favorable matchup, Nix will have a high ceiling. He gets that versus the Raiders. The Raiders are permitting 237 Passing Yards per Game and 1.4 Touchdowns per Game. Nix' weakness has been interceptions, but the Raiders only have four of them on the season.
The greatest advantage is that the Broncos play this game at home, at elevation, on a short week. The Raiders player an overtime game in Week 9, so that just adds exhaustion to the team. The Broncos are implied to score 26 Points, per betting odds.
The Case for JJ McCarthy
McCarthy has played just three games this season, but we can take the information that we have and break it down.
McCarthy is averaging 148 Yards per Game with 4 Touchdowns and 4 Interceptions. He does have 16 Rushing Attempts for 62 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, but 4 Fumbles.
If we are ever going to consider starting McCarthy, it must be a play for upside. The matchup has to be very favorable. McCarthy does see that favor in Week 10 versus the Ravens.
The Ravens coverage is allowing 260 Yards per Game and 1.8 Touchdowns per Game. The Vikings happen to have one of the better Wide Receiving duos in football between Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, so they should be able to produce. It will be a matter of protecting McCarthy.
The Ravens defense stands 28th in the NFL in Sacks per Game. However, the Vikings are 31st in Sacks Allowed. They offset each other and McCarthy very well may face the blitz.
On the surface, many people may see the Ravens and figure that they can start McCarthy. It is not that simple.
Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Bo Nix vs JJ McCarthy
Sometimes we find a decision that is very easy. This is one of them. Start Nix.
McCarthy may have better days ahead and I believe that this offensive line needs to play better for that to happen. Luckily, he has Christian Darrisaw back, but he needs more.
Nix has a moderate matchup this week, but it is a must-start given his production over the season to date.
Start Bo Nix as a top tier Quarterbacking option.