Two RBs who are likely to make their long-awaited return from injuries in Week 11 are Chicago Bears RB Kyle Monangai and Houston Texans RB David Montgomery. With that, here is a breakdown of who fantasy managers should start between the two this week.

David Montgomery

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) runs during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans will need Montgomery in a big way in their Week 11 Thursday night contest, after missing four games. Houston will be without RB Woody Marks, who has stepped up and played a workhorse role, while Montgomery has been sidelined. Marks is out with a concussion.

Despite Montgomery returning from an injury and having a streak of underwhelming games prior to being hurt, he could generate a good amount of fantasy points on Thursday with his opponent being the Colts. Indianapolis this season is allowing the fourth most rushing yards per game in the NFL, 131.1. They are also allowing the seventh most standard and the eighth most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing RBs. The last three RB1s to face the Colts averaged 93.7 rushing yards per game and combined for three TDs. The Colts this season have allowed nine total rushing TDs to opposing RBs.

Kyle Monangai

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears will be getting their RB2, Monangai, back for the first time since Week 4, when he ran rampant against the New York Jets, logging 30 carries for 146 yards and two TDs. He and the Bears in Week 11 will take on the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints have had a pretty abysmal rushing defense this season. They are giving up the sixth most rushing yards per game in the NFL, 129.8. That has made them one of the best opponents RBs can have for their fantasy outlook. The Saints are giving up the second most PPR and the second most standard fantasy points per game to opposing RBs.

Unlike Montgomery, Monangai is set up to play in more of a two-RB system in Week 11, doing so alongside one of the best RBs in fantasy this season, D’Andre Swift. They have leaned on him a ton as a workhorse in the five games Monangai has been out. It would not be surprising, with Swift having that role of late, for the Bears to slowly integrate Monangai back in.

There could still be a gateway to Monangai having a strong fantasy showing, even if he is limited, that being, if he gets goal-line touches. New Orleans this season has allowed the most rushing TDs to opposing RBs in the NFL: 13.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who to start and who to sit in fantasy football in Week 11, between Montgomery and Monangai, fantasy managers should start Montgomery.

Both Monangai and Montgomery are risky fantasy starts in Week 11, despite both of the two RBs having good matchups. That stems from the uncertainty of how much they will be utilized in their first games back from injuries. But it can be assumed Montgomery will play more, given the Texans' RB1 role, with Marks being out, making him the safer and better fantasy play.

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