Jonathan Taylor and Breece Hall are both RBs who are part of shared backfields for their respective teams. In Week 11, Taylor will square off against the Houston Texans on the road on Thursday Night Football, while Hall will face the Los Angeles Chargers on the road.

Between Taylor and Hall, which RB is the better fantasy football starter in Week 11?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Across the first 10 weeks, Taylor is the RB11 in fantasy points per game (16.6). Taylor started the season hot with 21-plus fantasy points in four of his first six starts.

Jonathan Taylor takes it all the way for a TD pic.twitter.com/OuN7BCGIIc — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 25, 2026

Before Thursday Night Football kicks off, the Houston Texans are permitting the 13th-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to RBs (+0.8). The biggest concerns for Taylor are the fact that he’s splitting touches with Seth McGowan and the Colts’ Daniel Jones-led offense could struggle to move the ball.

Breece Hall

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs past Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) during the second half against at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hall has started and finished four games this season, and he’s tallied 11-plus fantasy points in each of those contests. Despite being limited to five games in 2026, Hall has 17 receptions for 195 yards, including 4 receptions for 67 yards in Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills.

I know the Jets have many mouths to feed



but the Breece Hall receiving work still hits so good pic.twitter.com/szDq9zRhqX — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) November 17, 2026

On Sunday, Hall will face a Chargers’ defense that is giving up the 14th-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to RBs (+0.2). Similar to Taylor, one of Hall’s concerns is the fact that Braelon Allen also gets touches out of the Jets’ backfield.

Final Verdict: Start Breece Hall

Although most managers are likely starting both Taylor and Hall in Week 11, I’d give the slight nod to Hall.

With Taylor and Hall both more touchdown dependent than previous years, Hall draws a more favorable matchup against a one-win Chargers squad. Geno Smith is also pushing to start despite dealing with an ankle injury, which could lead to more quick passes to Hall.

Feel free to be mad at the Colts anyway ... but Seth McGowan has been pretty great!



-Leads all RBs with 3+ yards after contact on 60% of his carries

-Next-Gen Stats RB5 in rush yards over expected per carry

-Leads Jonathan Taylor in tackles avoided and explosive rush rate — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 17, 2026

Additionally, Taylor is the RB30 in fantasy points per game (9.5) since Week 8, and he’s scored fewer than 10 fantasy points in two of his last three starts. In the same span, Hall is the RB18 in fantasy points per game (13.3).