Fantasy Football Week 11 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Mason Taylor vs. Hunter Henry
Thursday night’s matchup between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets in the NFL brings some borderline start and sit plays, which is especially true at the TE position. The two TEs for Thursday are TE1 for the Jets, Mason Taylor, and TE1 for the Patriots, Hunter Henry. Here is a breakdown on who to start and who to sit between the two in fantasy football this week.
Mason Taylor
TE for the New York Jets, Mason Taylor, is coming off a less-than-impressive week against the Cleveland Browns. In the contest, he had just one reception for four yards. This marks the fourth game out of nine games that Taylor has played this season which he has only logged one reception. And while this is concerning, Taylor has had a few promising performances throughout 2025. This includes a two-game stretch in weeks four and five where he combined for 14 receptions and 132 receiving yards. It will remain to be seen if he can get back to this stretch of production, but at the very least, he has a better matchup going into week 11 than he did in week 10.
The New England Patriots, Taylor’s week 11 opponent, are currently giving up the 21st fewest fantasy points in PPR formats to the TE position. The Browns were giving up the ninth fewest points. Also New England last week gave up a big game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE1, Cade Otton. He had his best game of the season, logging nine receptions for 82 yards.
Hunter Henry
Patriots TE1 Hunter Henry is coming off a similar game to Taylor in week 10. Against the Bucs, he only logged one reception for nine yards. This is his third game with only one reception in 10 games this season. In week three against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Henry had eight receptions for 90 receiving yards and two touchdowns. This was his best game of the year. Since then, Henry has only had one game with over 10 fantasy points in PPR fantasy formats. Henry will look to snap this cold spell against the Jets on Thursday night.
New York is currently allowing the 13th most PPR fantasy points to the TE position. In their last six games, they have only allowed one TE1 over 45 or more receiving yards. However, within this span two TE1s had two TDs in a game.
Final Verdict
When it comes to who should start and who should sit in week 11 between Henry and Taylor, Henry should be a sit and Taylor should be a start. The main reason for this is that Taylor simply has the more favorable matchup. Henry can still have a solid game, but Taylor also feels that he has the higher ceiling. He is a slightly riskier play than Henry, as shown above; he is definitely a boom-or-bust type of player. Despite this, again, he is still the better play in week 11.
Outside of this debate, there are other good tight end streamers going into week 11 that could prove to be even better options than both Henry and Taylor. Fantasy managers should exhaust all options before they choose to lock in and decide to play either of the Thursday night TEs.