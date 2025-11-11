Hunter Henry and 3 Other Must-Start Tight Ends in Week 11 Fantasy Football
It is that time of the week where we preview the upcoming Week 11 slate. Every week, we look at some mid-tiered tight ends and find which ones preview the most favorable matchups. These players have considerable target shares, touchdown opportunities, and quite simply, week-winning outlooks. If you own either of these tight ends, you can slot them in your Week 11 lineups. There is an off chance that they may even be available on the waiver wire, so be sure to pay attention.
Hunter Henry, Patriots (Vs Jets - TNF)
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 11 Ranking: TE12
Henry has a 17% Target Share with the Patriots. He has just 3.0 Receptions per Game, but with a notable Average Depth of Reception of 12.6 Yards — above average for a tight end. Henry is 2nd on the Patriots in Receiving Touchdowns (4).
Henry's Target Share rises to 21% in the Red Zone, in which 50% of his receptions have been for a touchdown. He gets a Jets defense that is 23rd versus Tight Ends, having allowed (7) Touchdowns in the season.
Zach Ertz, Commanders (@ Dolphins)
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 11 Ranking: TE17
The Commanders are pivoted to Marcus Mariota at quarterback, but this does not affect Ertz. He has 3.5 Receptions per Game this season, and 3.3 with Mariota. Ertz projects a target share of 20-25% with Mariota, considering the team injuries compounded.
The Dolphins are 30th best versus the Tight End. In the Red Zone, Ertz has a 20% Target Share where he is 6/6 with 4 Touchdowns. This game has a high-scoring outlook for 47.5 combined points. Ertz has chances to perform above average.
Colston Loveland, Bears (@ Vikings)
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 11 Ranking: TE14
This is the third straight week that Loveland enters the must-start list. He has backed us up in that time. Over his last three games, Loveland has 74 Yards per Game, 4.4 Receptions per Game, and 2 Touchdowns.
Loveland has been relevant only over about half of the Bears 2025 schedule, given injury. He is already up to 3rd on the Bears in Receiving Yards and essentially the 2nd pass catcher on the team. He has at least (4) Targets over each of his last four games.
The Vikings weakness on defense has been against the Tight End. They are 24th best, having allowed 57 Yards per Game and 6 Total Touchdowns.
Tyler Higbee, Rams (Vs Seahawks)
This is a pure risk/reward play. The Rams have been ultra heavy in Tight End Targets.
The Rams have targeted the Tight End on 23% of passes, accounting for 21% of yards and 7-of-25 Receiving Touchdowns. The caveat is that this is split between four Tight Ends.
Higbee snaps out as much as Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen. He does see more targets, on average, with 17 over his last four games. Higbee has the best chemistry with Matthew Stafford and so he is the man to trust. His Target Share is 9%, but 14% over the last four games.
As good as Seattle has been, they are just 26th versus Tight Ends. Sean McVay will be sure to take advantage of this.