Week 12 of the NFL season is here, and there are several tough start-and-sit decisions fantasy football managers will have to make. A couple of RBs that could be in that discussion are Miami Dolphins RB Ollie Gordon II and Jacksonville Jaguars RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. With that, here is an in-depth breakdown of Gordon II’s and Rodriguez Jr.’s fantasy outlooks for Week 12 and a verdict on who fantasy managers should start this week between the two.

Ollie Gordon II

Nov 8, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II (0) carries the ball in front of Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gordon II had one of his more discouraging outings in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills. That came despite being efficient. Gordon II had 11 carries for 69 yards and two receptions for -2 yards. His 11 carries are the second-lowest carry total he has had in a game since Dolphins RB1 De’Von Achane got hurt.

Gordon II and Miami in Week 12 will go up against the New York Jets, who are a far better matchup for Gordon II’s fantasy outlook than the Bills were. This season, New York is allowing the third-most rushing yards per game in the league:137.4. In their last three games, they are giving up 174.0 yards. The Jets are also giving up the ninth-most standard and the 11th-most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing RBS. The last two RB1s to play the Jets had 89 and 157 rushing yards, and one of them scored a TD.

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) breaks free from New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) during a week 11 NFL football game between New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten being ruled out for Week 12 due to an ankle injury, Rodriguez Jr. is set to be Jacksonville’s lead back. He does not have the same receiving upside that Tuten has, but if he lands anywhere near Tuten’s carry average for the season at 15.8, he could have a great fantasy performance against a below-average Tennessee Titans rushing defense.

In 2026, the Titans are giving up the eighth-most rushing yards per game in the NFL: 127.1. They are also giving up the 13th-fewest standard and the 14th-most standard PPR fantasy points per game to opposing RBs. The last two RB1s to go against the Titans had 67 and 88 rushing yards, and each recorded a rushing TD.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who fantasy managers should start and who they should start in Week 12 between Rodriguez Jr. and Gordon II, they should start Gordon II.

Gordon II has a more favorable matchup, and with it being Rodriguez Jr.’s first start, it is uncertain how he will be utilized–he is not a shoo-in to be a workhorse RB1 this week. Another RB in Jacksonville whose volume could catapult up is LeQuint Allen Jr. In Week 11, Allen Jr. had his highest snap share of the 2026 season. He played in 19% of snaps, Rodriguez Jr. played in 38%, and Tuten played in 43%. Allen Jr. does just have one logged carry this season and three receptions.

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