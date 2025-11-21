Fantasy Football Week 12 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Emanuel Wilson vs. Breece Hall
Two intriguing RBs located near each other in our week 12 fantasy RB rankings are New York Jets RB Breece Hall and Green Bay Packers RB Emmanuel Wilson. Here is a breakdown of who to start and sit between the two this week in fantasy football.
Emanuel Wilson
In what was a scary sight in week 11, RB1 for the Green Bay Packers, Josh Jacobs, left the Packers' game with a knee injury. People feared that with the injury, Jacobs could miss a large portion of the remainder of the season, but that appears not to be the case. Jacobs himself does not expect to be out long and said if, at worst, he misses this week against the Minnesota Vikings, he will be back next Thursday to play in the Packers' Thanksgiving game. He was limited in practice and is currently listed as questionable to play on Sunday. If he is out, RB2 for Green Bay, Emanuel Wilson, will be the feature back for the Packers. Last week, he had 11 rushes for 40 yards and a TD.
The Minnesota Vikings will be Green Bay’s week 12 opponent, and they have a below-average rush defense. This year, they are allowing the 11th most rushing yards per game. As of late, they have done fairly well against opposing RB1s. In their last three games, they have not allowed a TD to a team’s RB1 and have held them to an average of 3.8 yards per carry.
Breece Hall
New York Jets RB Breece Hall, in his last game against the New England Patriots, struggled. He recorded 14 rushes for 58 yards and had two receptions for six yards. Notably, New England has arguably the best rush defense in the NFL. This year, they're allowing the fewest amount of rushing yards per game. In PPR formats, they are allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to the RB position and are giving up the fewest points in STD fantasy football formats. Hall’s week 12 opponent Baltimore Ravens, will at least be a more favorable matchup.
The Ravens this season are allowing the 13th fewest rushing yards per game. The most rushing yards they have allowed to an RB1 over the last three games was 67 yards–De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins RB1. In the year in PPR formats, they are allowing the 10th most fantasy points to the RB position.
Final Verdict
When it comes to who to start and who to sit in week 12 between Hall and Wilson in fantasy football this week, Hall should be a start, and Wilson should be a sit. Both have pretty even matchups; the main reason going into this decision is that Wilson is more of an unknown when it comes to production. Hall, on the other hand, has shown that he can produce at a high level in fantasy. Wilson is still a great starting option outside of this debate if Jacobs is out. If Jacobs is made available come Sunday, he should be seen as an auto-sit.