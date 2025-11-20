Fantasy Football Week 12 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Baker Mayfield vs Dak Prescott
If you reside within a 2-QB league, this Start 'Em Sit 'Em may be increasingly valuable to you. We are going to discuss two high-level Quarterbacks in the NFL and decide which one is a better player to use in Week 12 Fantasy Football. These two players are Baker Mayfield and Dak Prescott. The upside is tremendous, as we well know, so let's figure out what we are working with.
The Case for Baker Mayfield
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 12 Ranking: QB13
Mayfield is putting out stellar numbers this year, although more so in the MVP race rather than in Fantasy Football. Mayfield has played 10 Games this season and he has 236.5 Yards per Game, 17 Touchdowns, and 3 Interceptions. His rushing has decreased a bit this year to 19.7 Yards per Game and 1 Touchdown. Mayfield also had 7 Fumbles.
In Fantasy Football, Mayfield is the QB12 which makes him a start in many leagues, but not all of them.
The Buccaneers will take on a tough Rams defense in Week 12. They are allowing a subpar 240 Yards per Game, but they do get the pressure on when needed. The Rams are the 6th ranked defense versus Quarterbacks and they are 8th in Sacks per Game.
This is a viable spot to use Mayfield, but he may see a limited ceiling. However, I may be wrong as Mayfield may never truly have a limited ceiling.
The Case for Dak Prescott
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 12 Ranking: QB8
Prescott is back to his MVP form this season. He will not be winning the award, but his output is very great. Prescott has 258.7 Yards per Game, 21 Touchdowns, and 6 Interceptions. He has added a minor, but useful 11.7 Rushing Yards per Game, 1 Touchdown, and 4 Fumbles.
Prescott is the QB8 in Fantasy Football as he is a weekly start in the majority of leagues. Luckily for many, they got Prescott at a drafted discount, so you may have him stacked with another great Quarterback, perhaps Mayfield.
The Cowboys get the Eagles this week in Dallas. The Eagles have made some roster moves for the better, but this is where they do lie statistically through Week 11.
The Eagles are 15th in Passing Yards Allowed per Game and 8th versus Quarterbacks in Fantasy Football. They are 20th in Sacks per Game as the Cowboys are 5th best in Sacks Allowed per Game, so expect Prescott to be protected. It is a moderate matchup for him.
Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Baker Mayfield vs Dak Prescott
Both of these Quarterbacks have moderate matchups and high gunslinging ability. I would go with Prescott in this scenario.
Prescott is averaging over 20 more Yards per Game. He also has the benefit of a home game and he should be better protected versus a lesser threatening pass rush.
The Cowboys have also favored their Quarterback much better in the Red Zone. Prescott has 61 Red Zone Attempts, 15 Touchdowns, and 2 Interceptions. Mayfield has 41 Red Zone Attempts, 8 Touchdowns, and 1 Interception.
Start Dak Prescott for much better upside and volume.