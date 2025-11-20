Fantasy Football Week 12 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Jacoby Brissett vs Baker Mayfield
In today's Start 'Em, Sit 'Em discussion, we will talk the Quarterback position. Outside of a few players, many Quarterbacks have been weekly discussions as many are never must-start assets. Today, we will look to two gunslingers — Jacoby Brissett and Baker Mayfield. Both of their offenses have high-upside on a weekly basis, but their matchups must be factored in. Who will we start this week? I will help you find that out.
The Case for Jacoby Brissett
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 12 Ranking: QB13
Brissett has started (5) Games for the Cardinals this season. He has 314 Yards per Game, 10 Touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. Brissett is the QB3 in Fantasy Points per Game.
The Cardinals will be without Marvin Harrison Jr. this week, but that proved little of anything last week. Brissett set an NFL record with (47) Completions on a 400+ Yards performance.
This Sunday, the Cardinals will play host to the Jaguars. They are 26th in Passing Yards Allowed per Game (236.9) and 28th versus Quarterbacks in Fantasy Football.
We have seen five games now from Brissett and he has maintained to play great football. It is one thing to see a game or two, but the proof is in the results. Brissett is a great player in a good offense, so we can expect good results, especially in this favorable matchup.
The Case for Baker Mayfield
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 12 Ranking: QB10
Mayfield has played all 10 Games for the Buccaneers this season. He is averaging 236.5 Yards per Game with 17 Touchdowns and 3 Interceptions. Mayfield is the QB12 in Fantasy Football.
This has seemingly been a down year as far as Fantasy Football goes. As far as the MVP race goes, Mayfield is very much in the mix, hence the weekly MVP chants down at Raymond James Stadium.
The Buccaneers will face the Rams in LA this Sunday. They are 21st in Passing Yards Allowed per Game, but 6th versus Quarterbacks in Fantasy Football. The Rams are T-3rd in Interceptions. They allow many yards, but they clutch up when necessary.
Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Jacoby Brissett vs Baker Mayfield
Both of these players have tremendous upside. On any given week, they can throw for 350+ yards. I would say that Brissett has the better value in Week 12.
Brissett gets to play at home, unlike Mayfield. He gets a much worse coverage and it on a roll. Mayfield has failed to exceed (175) Yards in two of his last three games. He is now on the injury report with an illness, although he is expected to suit up.
The wonder that is Brissett can end at any given moment, but as stated, I do not think it is a fluke. Brissett is good as has done is versus all levels of defense.
Start Jacoby Brissett in a higher-upside, more favorable matchup.