Fantasy Football Week 12 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Michael Wilson vs Wan'Dale Robinson
When we think of high-volume Wide Receivers, we think to some of the biggest names in the entire NFL. These Wide Receivers include Ja'Marr Chase, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Justin Jefferson, and many others. However, they are not the only high-volume players. Some players fly under-the-radar, especially given injuries that occur on their depth charts. In Week 12, that strikes true for Michael Wilson and Wan'Dale Robinson. They are both viable WR2's and we will compare them in depth.
The Case for Michael Wilson
Wilson has been elevated to the WR1 role as Marvin Harrison Jr. sits out another week with appendicitis. In his last game, Wilson came up big 18 Targets (32% Target Share), 15 Receptions, and 185 Yards. He was among the MVPs in all of Week 11.
We will expect that, once again, Wilson will command a big role in Week 12 as the WR1. This is our broad outlook of the Cardinals passing offense this week:
- Trey McBride 30-35% Target Share
- Michael Wilson - 25-30% Target Share
- Greg Dortch 12-16% Target Share
- Elijah Higgins 8-12% Target Share
- Everyone else - <5% Target Share
The Cardinals will be hosting the Jaguars this week, in which they stand 20th versus Wide Receivers. They permit 141.4 Yards per Game to Wide Receivers. We will expect that Wilson will own near 50% of Wide Receiving Yards on the Cardinals, and they will exceed league-average as a unit.
I would say that Wilson could see 55-70 Yards in a broad estimate. There is 100+ Yard upside if this game really goes the way of a shootout.
The Case for Wan'Dale Robinson
Robinson has been a target machine ever since Malik Nabers went down. On the entire (11) Game season of Robinson, he has 84 Targets (28% Target Share), 57 Receptions, 638 Yards, and 2 Touchdowns. In PPR formats, Robinson is the WR23 in Fantasy Football. He is a low-end WR2.
The Giants will head to Detroit to face the Lions this weekend. They stand as the 21st unit versus Wide Receivers. Jameis Winston will start at Quarterback, but this should not downgrade Robinson a whole ton. In fact, the Giants will likely trail in this game which will up the pass-rate of the Giants offense. It benefits Robinson.
This will be a moderate matchup for Robinson with pretty good upside. I would surely start him with little doubt.
Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Michael Wilson vs Wan'Dale Robinson
Both of these players have great volume and touchdown ability. Let's dissect it a bit more.
Wilson had (6) Red Zone Targets this season, which is a 9% Target Share. He did have zero Red Zone Targets last week, but it is a small sample size. Trey McBride has a 34% Red Zone Target Share, so he will be the go-to guy.
Robinson has a 13% Red Zone Target Share, in which he has a 14% Catch-Rate. The Giants love to run the ball and use Theo Johnson when in close.
In terms of passing volume, the Giants and Cardinals should both be pass-heavy this week. It will be a matter of efficiency, matchup, and opportunity. The Cardinals may own all three of these metrics to favor Wilson.
Start Michael Wilson for better all-around upside to be achieved.