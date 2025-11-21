Perfect Week 12 FanDuel DFS Lineup: Michael Wilson Tops Many Cost-Effective Picks
The 12th edition of Football Sunday is right around the corner and I cannot hold in my excitement. We are in the playoff push of Fantasy Football and the slate we have this week is nothing short of stellar. The Colts take on the Chiefs, Steelers travel to the Bears, Vikings take on the Packers, and the Eagles will take on the Cowboys. These are all great matchups with high fantasy upside. Let's checkout the Sunday DFS Slate.
Best Quarterback Picks
Who will score a lot and often? We look to the most advantageous matchups. These teams are terrible versus Quarterbacks:
Jalen Hurts is averaging 20.43 FanDuel Points per Game. This would put him at 2.1x salary this week. Hurts has scored 20+ Points versus every defense ranked 29th or worse this season versus the position.
Drake Maye is a leading MVP candidate and nothing may change today. Hunter Henry gets the worst Tight End defense in the league while Maye gets back Kayshon Boutte to his deep Wide Receiving core. Maye has 20+ Points versus every defense ranked 23rd of worse versus the position.
Jared Goff is night and day when playing on the road versus at home. He gets the Giants at home. I would be a bit concerned that Detroit goes run heavy, especially after Dan Campbell emphasized his will to use David Montgomery a lot more.
Jacoby Brissett is out here setting NFL records. This game works to his advantage, but he does lack Marvin Harrison Jr. He has lacked any crazy elite FanDuel output despite great play.
Mason Rudolph may be a nice discount at $7,100 if he starts for the Steelers. The Steelers are very pass heavy and we love Metcalf this week.
Tournament Quarterback Picks
- Jacoby Brissett $7,300
- Mason Rudolph* $7,100
Head-to-Head or 50/50 Picks
- Jalen Hurts $9,000
- Drake Maye $8,400
Best Running Back Picks
What we must identify is those players with: Great matchups, high-volume projections, Red Zone dominance, cheaper ownership projections.
Jahmyr Gibbs is a volume king among the best Red Zone Running Backs in the NFL. Checkout our Red Zone Report for more. The Giants are a low-end defense versus the position. We expect a lot from Gibbs playing at home.
Saquon Barkley will face a Cowboys defense that is 25th versus the position. He owns Running Backs carries across the board and should have a very high chance to score. He is going to be owned less than normal.
Travis Etienne Jr. could lose a bit of work to Bhayshel Tuten, but he will still have at least 60% of carries. The Cardinals are 24th versus the position.
Breece Hall owns volume more than most Running Backs in the NFL. This Jets may improve with Tyrod Taylor and give even more work to Hall. The Ravens are bottom-10 in Running Back defense.
The Eagles are improving, but the volume of Javonte Williams makes him among the likeliest Touchdown scorers on a weekly basis. He will be owned at a low percentage.
TreVeyon Henderson and Zach Charbonnet are cheaper, high-upside option versus defenses worse than 30th versus the position.
Tournament Running Back Picks
- Javonte Williams $8,200
- TreVeyon Henderson $7,500
- Breece Hall $7,200
- Zach Charbonnet $6,200
Head-to-Head or 50/50 Picks
- Jahmyr Gibbs $9,100
- Saquon Barkley $9,000
Best Wide Receiver Picks
The Wide Receiver position can be difficult to breakdown. I will simplify it for you. We need touchdowns and volume. It is simpler than many people realize.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is an overrated play. He only has (6) Red Zone Targets this season and (5) Touchdowns in total. Amon-Ra St. Brown is the better high-salaried player. Cordale Flott is the coverage threat on the Giants and he will cover Jameson Williams. St. Brown is dominant in the Red Zone with (18) Targets.
Rashee Rice is working to a Target Share around 30%. He has (9) Red Zone Targets in four games. He is matchup proof.
AJ Brown actually is a great Red Zone asset for the Eagles. He has 29% of Red Zone Targets, on top of his big-play ability. The Cowboys are 32nd versus Wide Receivers. We also like DeVonta Smith.
DK Metcalf steps into a favorable matchup with a Target Share closer to 25%, the same in the Red Zone. The game script should offer great shootout potential for Metcalf facing a very bad coverage.
Rome Odunze has a very similar outlook to Metcalf with a high Target Share in a shootout.
Michael Wilson may be a volume asset to start this week. He should see over 25% of Targets in a game of favorable game script.
Tournament Wide Receiver Picks
- AJ Brown $7,900
- DK Metcalf $7,400
- Rome Odunze $6,900
- Michael Wilson $6,300
Head-to-Head or 50/50 Picks
- Amon-Ra St. Brown $9,200
- Rashee Rice $8,100
- DeVonta Smith $7,200
Best Tight End Picks
This slate provides for a range of options at the Tight End position. At the top, Trey McBride is the deserving leader. He demands elite volume, elite Red Zone work, and elite upside in this game script. He will not be a bad pick, but he will be highly owned.
Brock Bowers is similar to McBride given all key factors. He will be cheaper, but with a lesser matchup on paper.
Mark Andrews has a Red Zone Target Share over 20%, on top of his explosive upside. The Jets are 24th versus the position and so Andrews outlooks to have a good game. Game script could cost him late.
Hunter Henry is a massive value at $5,300. He is targeted around 18%, but he is targeted well over 20% in the Red Zone. He has the volume to succeed and he faces the far-worst defense versus Tight Ends (CIN).
Jake Ferguson demands great volume, making him a weekly option. This Eagles are 2nd versus Tight Ends. We do expect the Cowboys to enter a pass-heavy script this week, and that could help Ferguson trump the matchup.
Tournament Tight Ends Picks
- Jake Ferguson $6,400
- Mark Andrews $5,700
- Hunter Henry $5,300
Head-to-Head or 50/50 Picks
- Trey McBride $8,500
- Brock Bowers $7,400
Best Sleeper Picks
Jerry Jeudy $5,600
He has (9) Red Zone Targets, although only (1) ball has been caught. With Shedeur Sanders getting the start, this will be an ultra-simplified playbook. That favors Jeudy's upside as the common hot-route in a battle between two bad teams.
Greg Dortch $5,500
The "Human Dortch" had (6) Targets with Brissett last week. That actualy equated to an 11% Target Share, but with high efficiency. Dortch will catch more of his targets, being a slot weapon. His 10-15% Target Share equals that of a 20% shared player that plays out wide. Dortch is 7-for-7 in the Red Zone.
Olamide Zaccheaus $5,200
Zaccheaus owns a nice 16% Target Share. He has a 21% Red Zone Target Share with a 75% Catch-Rate. The Steelers are 26th versus Wide Receivers and we expect a favorable game script.
Best Defense/Special Teams Picks
Given score projections, sacks, takeaways, and a few other metrics, these are our best picks of the week:
DEF/ST Picks
- Seattle Seahawks $5,000
- Cleveland Browns $4,400
- Atlanta Falcons $3,800