Fantasy Football Week 14 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Joe Burrow vs Lamar Jackson

We dove further into Week 14 and looked at two All-Pro quarterbacks. These are never easy decisions to be made. Today, we examine a Start 'Em, Sit 'Em of Joe Burrow vs Lamar Jackson. Let's pour through the numbers. Always, remember to check out the latest projections from Matt Brandon and Shawn Childs.

The Case For Joe Burrow

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 14 Ranking: QB4

Rankings and projections get interesting quickly. Burrow has played a little less than three games and returned last week exhibiting some understandable rust. As the contests against Baltimore continued, Burrow started to get in a bit of a rhythm. He ended up 24-for-46, passing for 261 yards, and tossed two touchdowns.

One can say that Burrow has the tougher matchup against the Buffalo Bills here. However, is it really? Baker Mayfield came in banged up against Buffalo as Tampa Bay produced 32 points. Lamar Jackson produced quite an effort against Buffalo earlier in the season. Drake Maye came close to 300 yards passing in Buffalo. The list goes on and on.

Buffalo is a bit vulnerable here and Joe Burrow has a healthy Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. For arguably the first time all season, Cincinnati is about as 100% as they can get. Buffalo will not have Joey Bosa or Terrel Bernard for Sunday. That should help the fortunes of Burrow. Another factor is that the snow forecasted should not be extremely heavy during the game.

The frigid air will also hold off until the nighttime hours and the breezes of Saturday will lessen too. Burrow plays in Cincinnati and 30 degree weather should not be an issue. The Bengals' quarterback could easily throw for more than the 273 yards that Drake Maye gained gainst Buffalo in Week 5.

The Case For Lamar Jackson

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 14 Ranking: QB7

Welcome to the injury riddle that is Lamar Jackson. Jackson has battled several injuries in 2025 and a few more since that first half in Miami more than a month ago. The latest malady focused on his ankle which cause the Baltimore quarterback to miss practice on Thursday. Fortunately, Jackson practiced fully on Friday and will play on Sunday against the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

The problem with Jackson is all the turnovers and ball handling issues for Baltimore. Yes, the Ravens scored 14 points against Cincinnati on the weakness of five turnovers. A few weeks back against Cleveland, Baltimore coughed up the football three more times and there were several near miscues.

Jackson getting a little extra rest does not hurt and his schedule gets a little easier after this week. The problem is "Pittsburgh week" has never been simple. The quarterback is 12th in fantasy points per game in 2025 but Jackson's completion percentage has been far from great in the last month (56%). His appeal as a runner depends on the ankle and assorted injuries.

If Jackson is closer to 100%, then there is hope the Baltimore offense can keep the Pittsburgh defense guessing. That is the key for a good game from the quarterback here and probably a Ravens win.

This Verdict Could Be Murky

Yes, you read that right! Baltimore's offense was on full display at home last December in a 34-17 win where Lamar Jackson tossed three touchdowns. Pittsburgh did keep the rushing in check for that game when it came to Jackson only.

Meanwhile, Joe Burrow versus Josh Allen in the snow shapes up to be a battle of two quarterbacks slinging footballs. Burrow is our slight winner here but it will be close and fun on Sunday afternoon especially with their games on at the same time.

Fantasy On SI News: