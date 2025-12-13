When we are looking for a player to plug into your lineup, much of the time, we just want to find a player who will give us some points and won't sink our lineup. However, there are times when you know you need a player who will get you a ton of points, even if that comes at a great risk. That is never more relevant than in the fantasy football playoffs. These are some of the top boom-or-bust options for Week 15.

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

It's unfortunate to see Jefferson here if you drafted him in the first round, but things have gotten bad for him in Minnesota. On one hand, he's one of the most talented wide receivers in the NFL and has the best possible matchup in the league against a Dallas Cowboys defense that has allowed the most fantasy points in the league to wide receivers. Over the past two weeks, he has totaled four catches for 15 yards and zero touchdowns. In Week 14, the Vikings scored 31 points, and JJ McCarthy threw three touchdowns. Jefferson finished the game with two catches for 11 yards.

WR Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs for a touchdown against Green Bay Packers during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams has been a high-upside WR1 over the past eight weeks. Over that span, he has totaled 579 yards and five touchdowns. Mixed into those eight weeks were two zero-point fantasy games. His fantasy output during this streak has been 18.6, 0, 16.6, 23.9, 19.7, 0, 26.9, 17.3. That is the definition of a high-end boom-or-bust option. The Los Angeles Rams make this even more interesting, because you make the case a great defense could slow him down, or a potential shootout could boost is production.

WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

Watson has been great this season since returning from injury. In the past two weeks alone, he has caught eight of 14 targets for 169 yards and three touchdowns. His longest reception in each of those games was 41 yards and 51 yards. The big plays and the touchdowns are both there. However, the Packers' wideouts are always tough to predict, and Jayden Reed's return last week won't help that at all. A matchup against the Denver Broncos and Patrick Surtain II also further complicates this situation for Watson.

WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) makes a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Pierce has worked his way into a weekly starting role for fantasy owners. He has big-play upside and is a dangerous threat in the end zone. This season, he's averaging over 20 yards per reception. Unfortunately, Daniel Jones ruptured his Achilles tendon last week and his season is over. It looks like there is a good chance that 44-year-old Philip Rivers will be starting for the Colts this week. That could be an unmitigated disaster. A tough matchup against the Seattle Seahawks won't help his case either.

WR Andrei Iosivas, Cincinnati Bengals

Tee Higgins has once again been ruled out due to another concussion in Week 15. The Bengals play the Baltimore Ravens this week, who are allowing the 11th-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Iosivas is set to get another start, which could lead to a massive opportunity for fantasy production. However, he's not a special talent, and that production could easily just go to another player.

