Fantasy Football Week 15 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Theo Johnson vs Juwan Johnson

One has to love it when a plan comes together. What if there are two good choices to add for Week 15 but now you can choose only one? That is where the hard part comes in. Anyway, it is time for another edition of Start 'em Sit 'em. This time we feature Theo Johnson of the New York Giants and Juwan Johnson of the New Orleans Saints.

Both tight ends have pretty good matchups this week. Theo Johnson has the Washington Commanders who just got thumped by Minnesota 31-0. Juwan Johnson faces the Carolina Panthers. Carolina can be vulnerable down the middle of the field.

The Case For Theo Johnson

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 15 Ranking: TE11

Johnson is projected right around the Top 10 by both of our esteemed numbers guys. Matt Brandon has Theo Johnson a little higher than Juwan Johnson. Shawn Childs projects both recceivers inside the Top 10. He tabs Juwan as the more productive starter by at least 2.5 fantasy points. This is where it gets fun. What actually happens?

Theo Johnson did not see the field much in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders. Also, the Commanders are a far cry from the team anyone saw the first couple weeks of the 2025 season. Injuries and an exposed defense have led to a record few could have ever expected. The Giants and Commanders are essentially battling for a top five pick.

Johnson has five touchdowns on the season and the Commanders allow the sixth most points to tight ends. He has not found the endzone since Week 9 but the yardage is coming up along with consistent target levels (six a game for the past five weeks).

It might be a little chilly in the nation's capital but not for this Johnson.

The Case For Juwan Johnson

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 15 Ranking: TE15

For Juwan Johnson, playing at home will feel great considering how cold it is in New Jersey. The Jersey native gets to face Carolina on Sunday in the Superdome. Johnson has caught four or more passes in six of his previous seven starts. The last game against Carolina saw him get down the field as he totaled four catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.

It is intriguing that Shawn Childs pegs Juwan Johnson as his fifth best tight end of Week 15. The Saints pass catcher has been averaging more yards after the catch compared to his Giants counterpart (4.7 to 3.5). Carolina has been kind of soft down the middle this season at times and Johnson missed a few targets in the last meeting that would have pushed him over 100 yards.

NFC South games can go crazy. Look at Atlanta and Tampa Bay from Thursday night. Kyle Pitts Sr. had one touchdown all season. He breaks out for over 150 yards and a couple of scores. No one is suggesting that high of production but Juwan Johnson tends to perform well inside the division.

The Verdict For This Tight End Tussle

Juwan Johnson has the weather upside which may make just enough of a difference on Sunday. Both matchups are good but that one further south has a potentially better floor.

Take Juwan over Theo in this battle of the Johnson's.

