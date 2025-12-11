Fantasy Football Week 15 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Lamar Jackson vs Jalen Hurts

No time of the year is more important for Start 'Em, Sit 'Em than right now. It is the playoffs for many, as you must make the right decision. Anything done badly will result in a loss, and a wasted season. That is unfortunate to say, but it is also factual. Today, we help guide along the right path in a debate that will include Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts.

The Case for Lamar Jackson

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 15 Ranking: QB7

Jackson has been in a spiraling season as the Ravens fall to 6-7. He had been hurt, so we give him that, but Jackson must play better. Nonetheless, he is coming off of back-to-back 200+ Yard games, that of which he had only prior done once since Week 3.

Jackson has played 10 Games this season. He has 206 Yards per Game, 16 Touchdowns, and 5 Interceptions. On his feet, he adds another 30.7 Yards per Game and 2 Touchdowns. Jackson is the QB12 in Points per Game.

Lamar Jackson showed flashes of being back to his normal self last game pic.twitter.com/4rVDCAfQQr — JacksonMuse (@Jackson_muse) December 10, 2025

The Ravens are headed to take on the Bengals on the road this week. The Bengals have been elite in coverage, ranking 6th versus Wide Receivers. As for everything else — they struggle, bad. The Bengals are 31st versus Quarterbacks and they are 30th in Passing Touchdowns Allowed. They are the far-worst unit versus Tight Ends, giving way for Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely to breakout.

Some teams may struggle when facing a tough team against Wide Receivers. The Ravens are built to win many ways, including by running the ball and using the tight end. That, they shall do, and hopefully do well.

The Case for Jalen Hurts

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 15 Ranking: QB5

Hurts is playing okay in regards to Fantasy Football. When talking to Eagles fan, they would say he is playing terrible. Typical of Eagles fans, but they are not wrong. This team is outside of the Top 50% of NFL offenses.

Hurts has played all 13 Games for the Eagles. In fact, no other Quarterback has played as many as one snap in a game. Hurts is averaging about 212 Yards per Game with 19 Touchdowns and 6 Interceptions. Hurts adds 26 Yards per Game and 8 Touchdowns on the ground. He is the QB7 in Points per Game.

The Eagles will play host to the Raiders in Week 15, which bodes well for Hurts. The Raiders are 16th versus Quarterbacks, but they have allowed the T-5th most Touchdowns to Quarterbacks (4). While the amount is not many, it is neither elite. We expect a tush-push to be of no issue this week.

The Eagles are a team that will prioritize their two receivers in the passing game — AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Raiders are 24th versus Wide Receivers, and we love Brown in his Week 15 matchup. Hurts should project to have a solid Week 15.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Lamar Jackson vs Jalen Hurts

When I look at Jackson's matchup, I see it to favor the Ravens offense, but in unique fashion. It should favor efficiency over volume in passing yards. They will struggle to feed Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, but they should be able to feed the Tight Ends. The Bengals are abysmal versus Running Backs, so a smart game plan would pound the rock.

As for Hurts, he has a solid matchup against a struggling team. Even if the Eagles get up big, Hurts will scramble and find value. I would better trust his upside, especially at home versus a domed team from out west, playing in the cold.

Start Jalen Hurts for much lower risk, higher upside, and a great home field advantage.

