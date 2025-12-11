Fantasy Football Week 15 WR/CB Matchups: Ladd McConkey Strides, Michael Wilson Falls

We cannot always look at football on the surface. We can never sit here and assume that any team will win, or lose, without truly considering the matchup(s) at hand. There are many factors that goes into a game, and that is why good teams lose some weeks, and bad teams win. This runs very important in the world of Fantasy Football. Wide Receiver vs Cornerback matchups can make or break your week, especially if you do not pay attention. These are our highest, and lowest leverage matchup of Week 15.

Project Shadow Coverages

Zay Flowers vs DJ Turner

This play was reviewed...



And it revealed an INSANE pick by DJ Turner II. Bengals ball!



PITvsCIN on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/TANxTS75LK — NFL (@NFL) October 17, 2025

Turner has lead this elite Bengals coverage. As bad as they are on defense, they are 6th best versus Wide Receivers. Turner is one of few cornerbacks allowing <0.20 Fantasy Points per Route Run. Flowers only had (1) Touchdown on the year as it is. He is a low-ceiling player this week.

Davante Adams vs DJ Reed

The Lions have put Reed in shadow coverage of late. To his coverage in Week 14, Reed allowed (8) Receptions for (109) Yards, but he did also have an interception. Adams, on the other hand, has (14) Touchdowns on the season. This matchup is moderate.

Jaylen Waddle vs Joey Porter Jr.

Porter Jr. is having a stellar season. He is 2nd best in Fantasy Points Allowed per Route Run, trailing only Jamel Dean of the Buccaneers. Waddle, however, is 6th in the NFL in Fantasy Points Gained per Route Run. This is a chess match, and Waddle is a must-start given his volume.

High-Leverage WR/CB Matchups

Khalil Shakir vs Marcus Jones

As good as the Patriots are in coverage, their weakness is in the slot. Shakir plays here 70% of the time, where Jones plays the slot 85% of the time. Jones is allowing a subpar (0.30) Fantasy Points per Route Run, far worse than Carlton Davis and Christian Gonzalez.

The Patriots are 21st versus Wide Receivers as it is, having allowed (16) Touchdowns in (13) Games. Shakir has (12) Red Zone Targets, or (1.0) per Game and with 44% of Bills Wide Receiving Red Zone Targets.

Ladd McConkey vs Chamarri Conner

McConkey plays 62% of snaps in the slot, where Conner covers the slot 91% of the time. Conner is allowing a low-end (0.37) Fantasy Points per Route Run. The Chiefs are 12th versus Wide Receivers, although they are 6th in Touchdowns Allowed to Wide Receivers. Conner has allowed (2) Touchdowns to his coverage and a 72% Completion Percentage.

Look to volume rather that scoring for McConkey, but great volume at-that.

Justin Jefferson vs Cowboys Secondary

The Cowboys have been the worst defense versus cornerbacks gate-to-wire. They are still (1.5) Fantasy Points per Game worse than anyone. They have allowed an NFL-high (22) Touchdowns to the position.

Jefferson is definitely having a down year, only averaging (0.37) Fantasy Points per Route Run. Jefferson is the WR27 in Fantasy Football but if he had any breakout game, it should happen this week. He is a must-start with WR1 value.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs Colts Secondary

Jaxon Smith-Njigba needs to average over 134 receiving yards a game to break Calvin Johnson's record.



He averaged 136.5 yards a game over a 4 week span earlier this season. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ngkFGnHtRt — Underdog (@Underdog) December 11, 2025

Let's touch on a few clear metrics. Smith-Njigba has a 38% Target Share — the highest in the NFL. He has (9) Touchdowns on (110) Yards per Game. No NFL Wide Receiver has more Fantasy Points per Route Run that Smith-Njigba (0.83).

The Colts are the 25th ranked unit versus Wide Receivers. They are 30th in Yards Allowed to the position. They no run with Riley Leonard at Quarterback and fall to become the FPI 21st best NFL team, far worse than their spot a few weeks prior. So yes, Smith-Njigba is WR1 this week.

Low-Leverage WR/CB Matchups

Michael Wilson vs Texans Secondary

It is still unclear if Wilson will play this game as WR1 or WR2. It will not matter.

The Texans are the clear best defense in the NFL. They probably have the best cornerback duo in the NFL (Stingley, Lassiter). They are 5th versus Wide Receivers, allowing (7) Touchdowns all year long. Good luck to the Cardinals. Gannon is on the red-hot seat.

Troy Franklin vs Packers Secondary

Courtland Sutton may have it tough, but Franklin has it tougher. It looks as he will work as the WR2 this week while Pat Bryant is dinged up. However, Franklin plays 40% of snaps in the slot where he will meet Javon Bullard. Bullard is 4th best in Fantasy Points Allowed per Route Run. The Packers are 11th versus Wide Receivers, and Franklin has the tough battle in of itself.

Christian Watson vs Broncos Secondary

It looks that we may have a very low-scoring affair this weekend. Watson has (5) Touchdowns over his last four games. This should end today.

Watson will see everyone in this Broncos secondary. No player, including the high-targeted Riley Moss, allow any worse than (0.24) Fantasy Points per Route Run. The Broncos are 2nd versus Wide Receivers, allowing less than (0.5) Touchdowns per Game.

