Jaxon Smith-Njigba made Seattle Seahawks franchise history again vs. Atlanta

For the first time this season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a hiccup last week against the Minnesota Vikings. Employing a variety of coverages and defenders, they effectively shut JSN down in a way no other NFL team has in 2025.

This week it was back to JSN's regular-sheduled excellence, though. After a sluggish first half from Sam Darnold, Smith-Njigba caught fire in the third quarter and wound up with another explosive outing.

In the end, JSN finished with seven catches, 92 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Along the way he set a new record for most receiving yards for any Seahawks player in their first three seasons.

JSN sets another Seahawks record

.@Seahawks WR @jaxon_smith1’s 3,182 receiving yards are the most in a player’s first three seasons in franchise history. #GoHawks — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) December 7, 2025

JSN's numbers today against Atlanta bring his season totals to 89 catches, 1,428 yards and nine touchdowns with four more games to play.

The most impressive play of the day came midway through the third quarter on a crossing route, which he took for a 28-yard catch and run for a touchdown.

Is Jaxon Smith-Njigba the first WR off the board next year?pic.twitter.com/9AAukUlEaz — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) December 7, 2025

JSN scored another touchdown later in the fourth quarter on this play, featuring some very nifty footwork from Sam Darnold.

Jaxon Smith Njigba might be running away with the OPOY Award 😳



He was +700 to score twice today 😤



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/wcUnGPL3wd — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) December 7, 2025

As magnificent as JSN's 2025 season has been, it's still going to be a tall order to catch Calvin Johnson's all-time record of 1,964 receiving yards set back in 2012. To get there Smith-Njigba is going to have to average 134.25 yards per game over the final month of the season.

