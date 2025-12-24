Fantasy Football Week 17 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Jared Goff vs Caleb Williams

The NFC North has flipped on its head this season. Not fully, but it has differed from the expected with the Bears at the top, and the Lions sitting in 3rd place. I think many people would agree that this may be the best division in football. That also means that we have value on all four teams. Today, we will discuss two key items in the NFC North — Jared Goff and Caleb Williams. Who may bring you a title? We will help you figure that out.

The Case for Jared Goff

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 17 Ranking: QB15

Jared Goff is NOT the problem. pic.twitter.com/AaiMg6Od0u — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) December 23, 2025

I feel that Goff has been overlooked this season. The Lions are not as dominant as they have been, but it is not due to Goff. It is much to do with their boom-or-bust run game and their abysmal defense.

Goff has played all 15 Games this season. He has 269 Yards per Game, 32 Touchdowns, and 5 Interceptions. Goff lacks much on the ground, but his air-attack has been good enough to earn him QB8 honors and mostly a must-start item.

In Week 17, the Lions will take on the Vikings on Christmas Day. This will be a tough matchup where Brian Flores works his blitz-heavy scheme to his advantage. The Vikings are 3rd in Passing Yards Allowed, 1st versus Quarterbacks (Newly tying the Chargers), and 1st versus Wide Receivers.

Given how good the Lions are, Goff is still very start-able, but this may pend your other options. Refer to the above ranking with confidence.

The Case for Caleb Williams

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 17 Ranking: QB10

Good luck blitzing Caleb Williams 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/hXxOhNLRxD — PFF (@PFF) December 23, 2025

Whatever the opposite of a sophomore slump may be called, Williams is enduring it. He has played all 15 Games this season. Williams has 227 Yards per Game, 23 Touchdowns, and 6 Interceptions. On the ground, he also adds 24.6 yards per Game and 3 Touchdowns. Williams has earned himself QB9 honors through 16 weeks.

In Week 17, the Bears will face the 49ers in a huge matchup of seeding implications. Both teams sit at 11-4 and this will be our flexed Sunday Night Football Game.

The 49ers will oppose Williams as 23rd in Passing Yards Allowed, 21st versus Quarterbacks, and 19th versus Wide Receivers. This looks to be a relatively advantageous matchup for Williams, without overcomplicating the matter.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Jared Goff vs Caleb Williams

As per the standings, both of these Quarterbacks are side-by-side in their year-to-date output. This makes it hard, but not as hard as you think. It is Championship Week and we must chase upside. I think it is quite clear which player has that upside.

Caleb Williams is your best pick. He has much more favorable matchup and he adds work with his legs, becoming a two-dimensional asset that Goff is not. In Williams last 8 Games, he has (15) Total Touchdowns and 2 Interceptions.

Start Caleb Williams for QB1-caliber upside.

