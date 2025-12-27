Fantasy Football Week 17 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Kenneth Gainwell vs D'Andre Swift

Many players have vastly exceeded expectations in 2025 Fantasy Football. Two of those names include Kenneth Gainwell and D'Andre Swift. In an ideal world, you drafted them and you have reaped the benefit. However, it comes down to this week after three months of steady team management. We must find and start the players with the best possible scoring opportunites. In Week 17, we will debate who is better to play — Gainwell or Swift?

The Case for Kenneth Gainwell

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 17 Ranking: RB16

Kenneth Gainwell's stats in his last 6 games:



• 281 rushing yards

• 5.6 yards per carry

• 287 receiving yards

• 94.7 scrimmage YPG

• 4 TDs#Steelers pic.twitter.com/Yb5jWmbent — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) December 26, 2025

Gainwell has been an amazing free agency addition to Arthur Smith's offense. He has rendered Kaleb Johnson obsolete on his road to elite RB2 duties. Gainwell has played all 15 Games as he has 102 Attempts (28% Share), 501 Yards (4.9 Yards per Attempt), and 4 Touchdowns. In the air, Gainwell has 68 Targets (16% Target Share), 62 Receptions (91% Catch-Rate) 410 Yards, and 3 Touchdowns. In PPR scoring, Gainwell is the RB19.

In Week 17, the Steelers are slated to face the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are 19th versus Running Backs and dead-spat in the middle in Receiving Yards Allowed to Running Backs. Gainwell should have a moderate game of moderate-to-high output. The Browns affect the pass much more than the run, so Gainwell will be a key to victory.

The Case for D'Andre Swift

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 17 Ranking: RB19

D'Andre Swift IMO has been very underappreciated in '25.



He is on pace to finish with



RUSHING:

-1,125 yards

-4.9 YPC

-8 TD



RECEIVING

-301 yards

-8.6 YPC

-1 TD



Over 1,400 total yards and 8 TDs is a big contribution. I know many don't like his contract, but he's playing to it pic.twitter.com/VfOkzVJ5OQ — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) December 24, 2025

Swift may lead the Bears in Rushing Yards, but the gap is thinning out. Swift will likely finish the regular season held on to this ranking, but Kyle Monangai hands in the balance. Nonetheless, Swift has had a great year.

In 14 Games Played, Swift has 204 Attempts (54% Share), 993 Yards (4.9 Yards per Attempt), and 7 Touchdowns. In the air, Swift adds 41 Targets (9% Target Share), 31 Receptions, 266 Yards, and 1 Touchdown. In PPR formats, Swift is the RB17.

We must understand that Swift is playing in a true 50-50% split with Monangai, so we can figure those statistics to have a per-game regression of about 5-10% per game.

In Week 17, the Bears are taking on the 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Despite being less than stellar this year, the 49ers do perform well in their run stop. They are 12th best versus Running Backs, but 21st in Receiving Yards Allowed to Running Backs. Swift will have an average game, but less likely to score than Gainwell.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Kenneth Gainwell vs D'Andre Swift

The value proposition tends to be different by the debate that we do. In this case, both players have similar touches and roles in their offenses. This puts me into a spot of favoring the matchup for explosive upside favorable game script.

For Gainwell, we expect the Steelers to win quite easily. They may struggle in Cleveland historically, but I do not put as much stock into this as some other people may. Each year is different with different players. The Steelers are hot, and they are favored by (3.0) points. Gainwell will, however, continue work, even if the Steelers are up a bit. He is more script-proof than Jaylen Warren, in my opinion.

The Bears are (3.5) point underdogs in San Francisco. As we tend to know, Vegas is always (generally) right. Though a competitive game on paper, Swift may have a game script that favors the hot arm of Caleb Williams.

Given all factors, and the surging role of Gainwell, I think we ought to go with Pittsburgh this week.

Start Kenneth Gainwell for many factors trending to his favor and upside.

