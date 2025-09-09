Tyler Loop And 2 More Must-Start Week 2 Fantasy Football Kickers
Kickers can win you the week in fantasy football. I emphasized this in last week's edition of Kicker Starts, and it proved its value. Spencher Shrader had 16 Pts as Chris Boswell, Cam Little, and Joey Slye had 15 Pts. Twelve kickers marked 10+ fantasy points in Week 1. For contrast, Ja'Marr Chase, AJ Brown, and Amon-Ra St Brown all had much less than that.
Week 1 Recap
Last Week we went 2-for-3 in our starts', with Chase McLaughlin falling short.
Cam Little: 15 Pts (4/4 FG, 2XP)
Chad Ryland: 10 Pts (2/3 FG, 2XP)
Chase McLaughlin: 4 Pts (1/2 FG, 2XP)
WEEK 2 MUST-START KICKERS
Tyler Loop - Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens are in their post-Justin Tucker era. He had a tough exit to his NFL career last season, but the team looks ahead with their new kicker phenom, Tyler Loop. A 6th round pick in the 2025 draft, Loop made is debut in a big way, kicking 2/2 with a 49 and 52-Yarder converted. 4 extra points were added. This upcoming week, the Ravens face the Cleveland Browns. We all know that they are average, at best. Baltimore will have plenty of scoring opportunities.
Fantasy On SI Week 2 Ranking: K3
Cam Little - Jacksonville Jaguars
This kid needs a nickname, so I will leave it to you all — the fans — to come up with one. Cam Little converted a 70 yarder in the preseason and continued his legend in NFL Week 1. Cam Little went 4/4, although the longest being just 47-Yards. 2 extra points were added for a 15 Point total in standard field goal formats.
The Bengals defense played well in Week 1, but still need to show me more. Equally as impressive was the new Jaguars offense, so I trust Jacksonville to give Cam Little plenty more chances to make some field goals and extra points this Sunday.
Fantasy On SI Week 2 Ranking: K8
Ka'imi Fairbairn - Houston Texans
Side note — did you know his full name is John Christian Kaʻiminoeauloamekaʻikeokekumupaʻa Fairbairn ? That is a mouthful!
His kicking skillset is equally as impressive as his Hawaiian name. Fairbairn fell down to an 86% make percentage last season, but I am not discouraged. He is still among the NFL's best kickers. Ka'imi Fairbairn missed just 3 field goals over the 2022-2023 seasons.
The Houston Texans defense looked stout in Week 1. They now have their home debut versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and NRG Stadium will be bumping for the home team. I love a kicker indoors, and we get it. The Texans have an implied total of about 23 points, respectable for a kicker. A mix of scores and stops for field goals, potentially 40-50+ yards.
Fantasy On SI Week 2 Ranking: K5