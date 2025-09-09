Fantasy Sports

Ranking The 12 Best Kickers To Start in Week 2 Including Matt Prater Still on Waivers

Discover the top 12 fantasy football kickers to start in Week 2, including Brandon Aubrey, Tyler Loop, and waiver-wire option Matt Prater, with expert analysis and matchup insights.

Matt Brandon

Bills Matt Prater kicks the ball for the field goal winning the Bills game over the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025.
Bills Matt Prater kicks the ball for the field goal winning the Bills game over the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 7, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s time to shine a spotlight on one of the NFL’s most underrated positions—kickers! Okay, maybe that’s a bit of hyperbole, but we all know how one make or miss can turn a heartbreak into a fantasy triumph. With Week 2 kicking off Thursday night as the Green Bay Packers host the Washington Commanders, let’s break down where all the top kickers stand heading into the second week of NFL action.

Cowboys’ Brandon Aubrey Leads The Way Against The New York Giants

Brandon Aubre
Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) kicks a 65 yard field goal during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

This draft season, Brandon Aubrey earned his status as the top kicker across all formats—and for good reason. He’s incredibly accurate, boasts a booming leg, and plays for a Cowboys offense that can move the ball but may stall in the red zone thanks to one of the league’s weakest running back groups, featuring Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, and Jaydon Blue. 

That alone could lead to more field goal opportunities than most kickers see. While Dallas was surprisingly efficient in the red zone during their Week 1 loss to the Eagles, Aubrey still nailed both of his attempts—including a 50+ yard bomb—for 11+ fantasy points. With his elite accuracy and a Cowboys offense poised to put up points, Aubrey remains the consensus top kicker heading into Week 2.

Tyler Loop Cracks The Top Five

Loop may have missed an extra point in his NFL debut—which stings a bit extra in a one-point Ravens loss—but the rookie kicker showed promise stepping into Justin Tucker’s shoes. 

Drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Loop comes with a strong pedigree from his Arizona days, hitting 83.8% of 80 field goal attempts and missing just two of 128 extra points over four seasons. He flashed legit range beyond 50 yards (8-for-13, including a 6-for-9 mark in 2024), though his accuracy dipped slightly in the 40–49 yard zone (14-for-20). 

Tyler Loo
Baltimore Ravens punter Jordan Stout (11) holds the ball for place kicker Tyler Loop (33) during a field goal attempt during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Ravens’ explosive offense should provide plenty of scoring chances, and while touchdowns may cap his ceiling, Loop remains a fantasy-relevant option as long as he’s putting points on the board in this high-powered, Lamar Jackson-led attack. Against the Cleveland Browns, Loop could very well finish as the top kicker of the week. 

The Streaming Kicker of the Week: Matt Prater

Matt Prater may be 41, but he’s as dependable as ever. He drilled three field goals against the Baltimore Ravens, and with Tyler Bass sidelined for at least the month, Prater now gets matchups against the Jets, Dolphins, and Saints—hardly a tough schedule for a kicker.

Fantasy managers who missed out early still have a chance here, as Prater is a low-maintenance, high-upside option that won’t require aggressive waiver priority. As long as he keeps splitting the uprights, he’s a plug-and-play addition for your fantasy roster.

Week 2 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

