Fantasy Football Week 2 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Bucky Irving vs. David Montgomery

Two RBs with tons of question marks tied to their fantasy football outlooks for the 2026 season popped off in Week 1. Those two players are Houston Texans RB David Montgomery and Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving. Here is a breakdown of who is the better player to plug into fantasy lineups in Week 2 between Irving and Montgomery.

Bucky Irving

Sep 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) scores a touchdown during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Irving, coming off a down 2025 fantasy season, had a smashing start to his 2026 campaign. In Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, he had nine carries for 45 rushing yards, seven receptions for 48 yards, and a TD. In PPR fantasy formats, he finished as RB12.

One of the biggest surprises from Irving’s season debut is how he was utilized in the pass game. The Buccaneers, in adding RB Kenneth Gainwell, looked in line to take the bulk of those opportunities, but that may now not be the case. He had just one reception for three yards. He did have a fairly high snap share, playing 46% of snaps compared to Irving’s 61%. Things could change in Week 2 with the sample size being so small.

Irving and the Bucs will face the Browns in Week 2. Despite all their faults in Week 1 that led them to lose 34-10 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland was good against the run. They held the Jaguars RB1, Bhayshul Tuten, to 66 yards on 15 carries. They also allowed no rushing TDs. In 2025, Cleveland allowed the 17th fewest rushing yards per game and gave up the 19th fewest PPR fantasy points to RBs.

David Montgomery

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Montgomery is in a lead RB role for the first time since he was with the Chicago Bears in the 2022 season. In that role, he put up an unbelievable fantasy football outing in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills. He had 20 carries for 60 yards, three receptions for 19 yards, and had three total TDs. In PPR fantasy formats, he finished as RB7.

RB2 for Houston, Woody Marks, despite not having a great statistical day, still saw the field a good amount. He played 51% of snaps while Montgomery played 49%.

The Texans will face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. In 2025, the Vikings allowed the 22nd fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL. While they were still poor in defending the run, they were good at limiting RBs fantasy-wise. They allowed the ninth fewest PPR fantasy points to RBs. A big part of that was their ability to keep opposing RBs out of the endzone. They gave up just 10 TDs to RBs in 2025, which was the 10th fewest of any team.

Against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, they held their RB1, MarShawn Lloyd, to just 37 yards on 13 carries.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit in Week 2 in fantasy football between Irving and Montgomery, Irving should start, and Montgomery should sit.

While Montgomery’s Week 1 performance was encouraging, a bulk of his fantasy production had to do with finding the end zone. Going against a team that limited TDs to RBs significantly last season is not ideal, and with the pass-catching upside Irving has over Montgomery, he is the safer and better play in Week 2.

More NFL Fantasy News On SI