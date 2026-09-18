Fantasy Football Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Jadarian Price VS Jeremiyah Love

Former Notre Dame teammates Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price made their NFL regular-season debuts after the pair were drafted in the first round in this past draft.

The former teammates face off against each other in week 2 with one of the teammates being more worthy of starting in Fantasy than the other.

Jadarian Price

Price was expected to be the lead back of the Seahawks backfield with Zach Charbonnet out, but the game script had other ideas. With the Seahawks trailing, the game script became more pass heavy, which favored George Holani’s playstyle compared to Price. The end result was Price and Holani having nearly identical amount of snaps with Price’s 24 snaps slightly ahead of Holani’s 23 snaps. A major concern in the snap distribution for Price Fantasy managers was Holani receiving two touches in the red zone, while Price didn’t have a single touch inside the 20 in week 1.

The week 1 snap share isn’t what Price Fantasy managers were looking for, especially with Charbonnet out, but Price’s Fantasy outlook looks a bit better in week 2. Drew Lock is starting after Sam Darnold was ruled out and the Seahawks offense could look a little different than it did against the New England Patriots. With Lock under center against the Arizona Cardinals in week 2, a more run-centered offense could be at the forefront, which would benefit Price’s Fantasy stock. Week 1 was a shock to Price Fantasy managers, but week 2 should feature Price in an expanded role.

Seahawks OC Brian Fleury says Jadarian Price “obviously earned more reps moving forward” (@hawkblogger).



Price’s stock 📈📈📈 pic.twitter.com/5HmrjNH2oa — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 17, 2026

Jeremiyah Love

Love showcased flashes of why he was drafted third-overall as he scored his first career touchdown, but season-long Fantasy expectations should be hampered a bit. Love was out snapped by Tyler Allgeier by 12 snaps and was the clear RB 2 in the Cardinals offense. Despite having the lone touchdown from the duo, Love was outcarried by Allgeier by six. Love did see more targets, but the Love-Allgeier duo both hauled in two catches each.

The week 1 numbers are a concern for Love Fantasy managers, but it will be interesting to see how the Cardinals utilized Love when they’re in a negative game script.

In what was the shock of week 1, the Cardinals handled the Chargers and were in the lead for much of the game. The Cardinals leaned in the veteran presence of Allgeier to close out the game against the Chargers, which limited Love’s snap counts. The Seahawks are road favorites against the Cardinals, so it’s undetermined how Love will be used in a potential pass-happy game script.

The Jeremiyah Love tape is so good. There is no way the Cardinals keep him as a 1b this season. No way. pic.twitter.com/d3OOoi0omp — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) September 14, 2026

The Verdict

Neither former Fighting Irish running backs’ snap counts is something to get excited about for Fantasy managers. Neither cracked over 50% of the snap share in week 1, but week 2 lines up more in Price’s favor.

Even with Lock under center, the Seahawks are favored, which signals around 15-plus carries for Price if the game script follows along. Price could also see his first goal-line work of the season.

Love does have a touchdown under his belt, but the game script is worrying for Fantasy managers. Love would have to contend against Trey McBride, Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. for target, a tough feat to ask for a rookie running back.

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