Fantasy Football Week 2 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Jameson Williams vs. DJ Moore

The stage is set for what should be an exciting Week 2 Thursday Night matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions. Within that, there is the potential for a couple of WRs to have breakout fantasy performances, and Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams and Bills WR DJ Moore are both candidates to do so.

Here is a breakdown of who is the better option to have in fantasy lineups in Week 2 between Moore and Williams.

DJ Moore

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So much for needing time to build new chemistry with his new QB and new team. Moore in his debut with the Bills went off. He had five receptions on eight targets for 100 yards and a TD against the Houston Texans. It is the first time he has had 100 or more receiving yards in a game since Week 12 of the 2024 season. In PPR fantasy formats, he finished as WR9 for the week.

Moore’s performance was ultra encouraging. It is too early to overact and jump to conclusions in Week 1, but from what it looked like, the Bills could be using them as a workhorse WR1, the first time they have done so since WR Stefon Diggs had a Buffalo uniform. If that is the case, Moore would be one of the biggest steals in fantasy drafts in 2026.

The Texans, the Bills' Week 1 opponent, allowed the third-fewest PPR fantasy points to WRs in 2025. Their Week 2 opponent, the Lions, in 2025 allowed the third-most PPR fantasy points to WRs. Judging by how they played in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, not much will change this season, with them being one of the best teams for WRs to face in terms of fantasy production.

In Week 1, the Lions allowed 410 passing yards, the most in the NFL. The Saints WR1, Chris Olave, logged 10 receptions on 13 targets for 182 yards. He finished as WR5 in PPR fantasy football formats.

Jameson Williams

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) misses a catch against New Orleans Saints safety Julian Blackmon (23) and safety Justin Reid (21) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Williams, in a high-scoring Week 1 contest between the Lions and the Saints, where 61 points were produced, had a down game. He had just four receptions on nine targets for 45 yards. He will have a tough Week 2 opponent to try to bounce back from that performance.

In 2025, the Bills allowed the sixth-fewest PPR fantasy points to WRs. However, in Week 1 against the Houston Texans, they did have lapses in their pass defense throughout the game. They allowed 274 passing yards and passing TDs.

WR1 for the Texans, Nico Collins, carved out a nice performance, logging seven receptions for 75 yards and a TD. WR2 for the Texans, Xavier Hutchison, had three receptions on six targets for 32 yards.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit in fantasy football in Week 2 between Williams and Moore, Williams should sit, and Moore should start.

Moore has one of the best matchups of any WR in fantasy football in Week 2. And after posting a top-10 fantasy outing in Week 1 against an elite passing defense, he is a must-start.

Williams, on the other hand, could still be a good play in fantasy in Week 2; his matchup is just far more difficult. With that in mind, and also taking into account the floor and ceiling as a player that he displayed in 2025, he is a risky play. Last season, Williams had four games with over 100 receiving yards. He also had three games with fewer than 10.

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