Fantasy Football Week 2 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Sam LaPorta vs. Dalton Kincaid

Two of the most highly regarded TEs in fantasy football going into the 2026 season, Sam LaPorta and Dalton Kincaid, will be in action early in Week 2, as they will be playing in a Thursday night matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Buffalo Bills. With that, here is a breakdown of who is the better TE of the two to have in fantasy lineups this week.

Sam LaPorta

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta during mini camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LaPorta in Week 1 had a solid outing against the New Orleans Saints. He had five receptions for 48 yards. In Week 2 against the Bills, he will have a far less favorable matchup to match or produce more fantasy points.

In 2025, the Saints allowed the 18th fewest fantasy PPR points to TEs. Buffalo, on the other hand, allowed the fewest points to TEs in PPR. In Week 1 against the Houston Texans, they still appeared to have a good pass defense against TEs.

TE1 for the Texans, Dalton Schultz, had four receptions on eight targets for 35 yards. That was an improvement from his outing against Buffalo in the 2025 season, where he had just one reception for eight yards.

Dalton Kincaid

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) reacts after making a catch against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week 1 against the Houston Texans, Kincaid had a breakout fantasy outing. He logged five receptions on six targets for 130 yards. It was the most receiving yards Kincaid has had in a single game in his career. In PPR fantasy formats, he finished as TE5.

Kincaid did this against one of the better defenses in 2025, and one of the better defenses in shutting down TEs. Last season, the Texans allowed the ninth-fewest PPR fantasy points in the NFL to TEs. The Lions also proved to be one of the higher-end teams in defending TEs in 2025, as they ranked 11th for fewest PPR fantasy points given up to the position.

In Week 1 against the Saints, the Lions' pass defense struggled mightily. They allowed 410 passing yards, the most of any team in Week 1. However, within that TE1 for the Saints, Juwan Johnson only had three receptions on seven targets for 54 yards and a TD.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who should start and who should sit between LaPorta and Kincaid, LaPorta should sit, and Kincaid should start.

This debate is pretty straightforward. Both TEs have pretty difficult matchups, but Kincaid seems more likely to overcome that and find a way to generate a good fantasy outing. The reason being he dropped a career high in receiving yards against a stop-10 team in defending TEs in 2025; he should be able to do it against a team who were just outside the top-10 in defending TEs in fantasy, who are also coming off a horrendous game overall in defending the pass.

LaPorta with a matchup against the Bills looming, it is not a bad idea for fantasy managers to find a TE stream play off the waivers for Week 2. A couple of options to look at are Seattle Seahawks TE AJ Barner and New England Patriots TE Hunter Henry. Both have more than ideal matchups to have meaningful fantasy performances.

More NFL Fantasy News On SI