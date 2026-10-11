Fantasy Football Week 5 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Rome Odunze vs. Josh Downs

Players trend up and down in fantasy football week to week, making their outlooks hard to judge for the next slate of games. Two players this includes in Week 5 are Indianapolis Colts WR Josh Downs, who is coming off his worst fantasy outing of 2026, and Chicago Bears WR Rome Odunze, who is coming off his best fantasy outing. With that, here is a breakdown of who to play in fantasy starting lineups this week between the two.

Rome Odunze

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) makes a catch against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odunze has been unplayable in fantasy for the most part in the 2026 season, but in Week 4 he at least had an encouraging game. Against one of the better passing defenses in the NFL, the New York Jets, he had six receptions on seven targets for 94 yards–a season high in receptions, targets, and receiving yards.

The Bears in Week 5 take on the Green Bay Packers. They are allowing the fourth-fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, 185.0. In that limited yardage, they are a middle-of-the-pack team in allowing fantasy points to opposing WRs. They are allowing the 15th fewest standard fantasy points per game to WRs in the NFL and the 18th fewest PPR points.

Odunze did appear in one game against the Packers in 2025, in the NFC Wild Card Round. He had two receptions on six targets for 44 yards.

Josh Downs

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Keyon Martin (38) works to tackle Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Downs had real fantasy breakout potential in Week 4 against one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL, the Washington Commanders. Also adding on that WR3 Keenan Allen was out and WR1 Alec Pierce was out. Despite all the upside he had in fantasy in that spot, he logged just three receptions on four targets for 16 yards. He will have a fairly difficult matchup in Week 5 to bounce back, with his opponent being the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers are allowing the 11th fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, 209.5. They are also allowing the ninth-fewest PPR fantasy points to opposing WRs in the NFL and the eighth-fewest PPR points. WR1s have found some success against them over their past three games. Over that span, they are averaging 94.3 receiving yards per game against the Steelers.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who to start and who to sit in fantasy football in Week 5, Downs should start, and Odunze should sit.

Downs does have a slightly more difficult matchup, but the volume he had in his previous two games should not be dismissed. He logged 11 targets in Week 3 and nine in Week 2. That volume is foreseeable for Downs to get again, with the depth of WR talent on his roster.

Odunze in three career games against Green Bay had under 50 receiving yards twice and did not record a TD. The Bears also have way more offensive weapons in their pass game that could take volume away from Odunze than Downs has with the Colts, and they already have in 2026—TE Colston Loveland, WR Luther Burden III, and WR Kalif Raymond.

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