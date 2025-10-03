Fantasy Football Week 5 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Bo Nix vs. Jaxson Dart
Young quarterbacks have taken the NFL by storm. Last year, it was Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix. This year, it has been Drake Maye and now, Jaxson Dart. Just two weeks ago we had been wondering when, if Dart would make his NFL debut in short time. Now we sit with him as a very viable option. In this start 'em, sit 'em debate, we compare Dart and Nix. Who should you start?
Bo Nix
Nix kicked off his 2025 season is rough fashion against the Titans. In that game, he had just 176 Yards for 1 Touchdown and 2 Interceptions. Since then, Nix has come back into his previous form. Nix now has 685 Yards across his last three games with 6 Touchdowns and 2 Interceptions. Nix has quickly put himself back into Top-15 Quarterback position, and may continue to trend upwards.
The Broncos will head to Philadelphia this Sunday to face off against the Eagles. This will be a tough matchup, on paper, for the Broncos. Per betting odds, the Broncos are implied to score just 19.5 Points.
Despite a perceived bad matchup, Nix may still find success. The Eagles are just 15th in passing yards allowed this season. They are also just 23rd in pass rush win rate while the Broncos are 1st ranked in pass blocking. Nix should have plenty of time to deal today, so I would not be overly worried. Nix is our QB13 this week.
Jaxson Dart
The Giants did not ask Dart to air it out in Week 4, and that was just fine. The Giants won 21-18 over the Chargers and Dart took to his legs for 54 Yards and 1 Touchdown. This ranked Dart as the QB14 in Week 4.
When we preview Week 5, Dart has a much more favorable matchup as compared to the Chargers. The Saints are rated as the 4th worst defense in the NFL and the Giants come in more prepared this time knowing that they do not have Malik Nabers. The Giants offense still has much to prove, but last week looked very promising. This week, we rank Dart as our QB14.
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Debate: Nix vs Dart
If you are debating starting either of these players, I would surely go with Nix. He is a less-risky play given that we know what the Broncos have the offer. Nix will be well protected and has an array of options in a deep playbook. Dart may have higher upside, but does he really?
You may look to Dart and his legs, but Nix has run the ball plenty in his time. Nix is averaging 5 rushing attempts per game. In 2024, he had 430 Rushing Yards for 4 Touchdowns. I believe that Nix has an all-around better offense which offsets the matchup advantage of Dart. I hate playing with too much risk and so Dart is a sit for now, but certainly worth being on a roster.