Fantasy Football Week 5 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Bo Nix vs. Jaxson Dart

There have only been 3 QBs since 2024 that have recorded at least 35 passing TDs and 5 rushing TDs



Two of them are former MVPs: Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson 🔥



The third QB?



Bo Nix ⭐️



h/t @AricDiLalla | #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/Zh4CZe5l1v