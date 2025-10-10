Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Matthew Stafford vs Daniel Jones
Upside, upside, upside.... If I had a dollar for everytime I said that word, I would be a very rich man. However, that is the name of the game in fantasy football. Sometimes you surely can play it safe, but much of the time you are playing for the maximum possible output. I firmly believe that this is how you should approach many start 'em, sit 'em decisions. When it comes to quarterbacking, this is especial. We must evaluate their matchup, gamescript, touchdown opportunities, and much more.
The Case for Matthew Stafford
The Rams are one of the best passing offenses in the NFL. This comes as no surprise considering they are working with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. If you have those two, you must be an elite passing offense. Sean McVay knows what he is doing and so their output is fantastic.
The Rams are averaging 290 Passing Yards per Game, 2nd best in the NFL. They are now headed to Baltimore to face the Ravens who rank 31st in Passing Yards Allowed. Sometimes such a mistmatch can air some caution. A team may shell up into a deep down and limit the offense to dropdown passes. That will not happen today.
The Rams have a great run threat in Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. They may have the fumble yips, but they are a great duo. In the air, the Rams have two elite wide receivers. No defense can contain these guys. They will find success, especially with the high-IQ Stafford behind center. My bold prediction will be that Stafford hits 350 yards this sunday in a blowout of the Ravens.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 6 Ranking: QB11
The Case for Daniel Jones
I will first say that if you own both of these quarterbacks great job. You probably went zero-QB and it is paying huge dividends. This is a great problem to have. Nonetheless, we must still make a decision.
Jones is averaging 253 Passing Yards per Game (4th in NFL). He actually only had 56 Rushing Yards on 19 Carries, but he does have 3 Touchdowns. They face a solid, but beatable Cardinals team that are 23rd versus the pass. Their biggest strength in the run stop where they rank 8th in the NFL, but that does not affect Jones too badly.
The Colts are currently favored to win this game by 6.5 Points with an over/under of 47.5. This implies them to score 27.5 Points. The Colts do rank 27th in pass rate, but they find huge success when doing so. So much that Jones is the QB9 in fantasy football.
In a moderate matchup, the Colts should be able to still do as they please on offense.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 6 Ranking: QB12
Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Matthew Stafford vs Daniel Jones
This debate is one of upside. Stafford has huge upside in his favorable matchup. However, he does not run the ball like Jones will. Though Jones has limited rushing yards, he does have three touchdowns. To analyze further, Jones has (10) red zone rushes on the season. He very well could score today in this way that Stafford does not.
Both of these options are low-risk. Either should provide for your team in a great way so the question being asked is that of upside. Do you want safety, or upside? Stafford should be a safer play as they can attack the Ravens as they wish. Jones has slightly elevated risk. If the Colts cannot establish the run as clearly, it can throw them out of whack. However, Jones does have touchdown that of scoring three or more total touchdowns where Stafford could settle for the run in the red zone and end up with just one score.
Start Stafford for Safety. Start Jones for Upside.