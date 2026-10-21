Fantasy Football Week 7 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: A.J. Brown vs. Luther Burden III

The Chicago Bears and the New England Patriots will face off on Thursday Night Football this week. That game brings forth two WRs with high-scoring fantasy potential: Chicago Bears WR Luther Burden III and New England Patriots WR A.J. Brown. Here is a breakdown of who fantasy managers should have in their starting lineups in Week 7 between Brown and Burden III.

Luther Burden III

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell (12) tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With QB Caleb Williams back in the Bears’ lineup in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, his favorite targets were TE Colston Loveland and Burden III. In the contest, Burden III had eight receptions for 95 yards. Impressively, he did that while playing in a season-low 39% of snaps.

Burden III’s Week 7 opponent, the Patriots, do have an above-average passing defense. They are currently allowing the 11th fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, 209.0. Despite that, they have shown they can give up big games to opposing pass catchers of late. In their past three games, a player has recorded over 100 receiving yards against them—Buffalo Bills WR Keon Coleman, Las Vegas Raiders TE Brock Bowers, and New York Jets WR Omar Cooper Jr.

A negative, though, is that the Patriots' last three opponents have not overly used their pass game. They averaged 30.3 pass attempts per game against New England. When comparing that to the NFL teams' average pass attempts per game for 2026, that average would rank as the 10th fewest attempts per game in the league.

A.J. Brown

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) leaves the field after warm ups with linebacker Namdi Obiazor (48) before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown made his return to the Patriots lineup in Week 6 against the New York Jets, after sustaining an ankle injury in Week 1 that kept him sidelined. In his first game back, he did not play well. He had just three receptions for 27 yards. And although fantasy managers might be panicking given the ADP Brown had and the production he has put forth thus far, there were still some positives to take away from Week 6.

Brown against the Jets led all New England WRs in targets (10) and snap share (76%). He will also have a slightly more favorable fantasy opponent in Week 7 with the Bears.

Chicago this season is allowing the 14th fewest passing yards per game, 211.8. The Bears are giving up the 10th most standard and the 15th most PPR fantasy points per game of any team in the NFL to opposing WRs.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who fantasy managers should start in fantasy in Week 7 between Burden III and Brown, they should start Brown.

Brown, even though he has yet to log a big-time fantasy performance, had the volume to do so in Week 6, and that should be the case again in Week 7 against an opponent better for his fantasy outlook: the Bears.

Also, Brown has less competition for targets than Burden III does with Loveland and Odunze. Brown’s main competition for targets is WR DeMario Douglas, who has played over 60% of snaps this season just one time. Both Loveland and Odunze combine for just one game where they had less than a 60% snap share.

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