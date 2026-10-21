Fantasy Football Week 7 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Colston Loveland vs. Hunter Henry

Two TEs who ranked among the top 10 highest-scoring TEs in fantasy football in Week 6 will be back on the field on Thursday Night Football in Week 7: New England Patriots TE Hunter Henry and Chicago Bears TE Colston Loveland. Here is a breakdown of who fantasy managers should play between the two this week in fantasy.

Colston Loveland

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) runs with the ball against New York Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) during the second half at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loveland looked like the bust of all fantasy busts through the first five weeks of the NFL season. And while he may not end up having the elite value many people in the fantasy football world predicted him to have–top–three TE potential–his best statistical game in 2026, in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, was uber-encouraging, giving great optimism about what he could do in Week 7.

Loveland’s Week 7 opponent, the Patriots, have had an above-average passing defense, allowing the 11th fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, 209.0. However, in their last three games, their passing defense has given up significantly more passing yards, 248.0. Within that, TEs have a mixed bag of performances against them.

Two of the past three TE1s that have faced New England had one reception and under 15 receiving yards. The other TE1, Las Vegas Raiders TE Brock Bowers, in Week 5 had eight receptions for 110 yards and a TD. The Patriots in 2026 overall are allowing the seventh-fewest PPR fantasy points and standard fantasy points per game to opposing TEs of any team in the NFL.

Hunter Henry

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) reacts after catching an eleven-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drake Maye (not pictured) against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henry, like Loveland, had a slow start to the 2026 season, but is starting to pick up his play. In his last two games, he had a combined seven receptions, 92 receiving yards, and two TDs. Over that span in PPR formats, he ranks as TE5.

Henry’s Week 7 opponent, the Bears, have had a pretty average passing defense. So far, they are giving up the 14th fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, 211.8. They are also allowing the 10th fewest standard and the eighth fewest PPR fantasy points per game to opposing TEs of any team.

One area the Patriots have done well is keeping opposing TEs out of the endzone. They have only given up two TDs to opposing TEs all season.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who fantasy managers should start in Week 7 in fantasy football between Loveland and Henry, Loveland should start.

With Caleb Williams back as Loveland’s QB, his fantasy ceiling is raised significantly. He does have a slightly more difficult matchup than Henry, but will have more opportunity, based on how he has been utilized this season. Loveland has played in 80% or more of snaps in five of six games, and Henry has done so just one time in six games.

Also, Loveland is more capable of having a meaningful fantasy performance without finding the end zone than Henry is. And with the Bears allowing just two TDs to opposing TEs so far in 2026, that is certainly not encouraging for Henry’s fantasy outlook.

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