Fantasy Football Week 7 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: DeMario Douglas vs. Jaylin Noel

The New England Patriots 'passing game has been among the best in the NFL over the past three weeks. With that, they have a number of WRs who could have good fantasy performances against the Chicago Bears in Week 7, including WR Demario Douglas.

And although the Houston Texans just added WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Texans WR Jaylin Noel, with his fantasy performance in Week 6, now has some intriguing fantasy value. With that, here is a breakdown of who fantasy managers should start between Douglas and Noel in Week 7.

Jaylin Noel

Football - NFL - Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 18, 2026 Houston Texans' Jaylin Noel catches a pass from C.J. Stroud to score their third touchdown Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs | Action Images via Reuters

While all eyes were on Harrison Jr. in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Texans' best-performing WR was Noel. He had four receptions for 107 yards and a TD. He will take the momentum of that outing into a matchup against the New York Giants.

In 2026, the Giants are allowing the fifth-fewest passing yards per game, 190.2. They are also allowing the 14th-fewest PPR fantasy points per game to opposing WRs of any team in the NFL and the 17th-fewest standard points.

Noel in Week 6 played in 49% of snaps, while Harrison Jr. in his first game played in just 19% of snaps. Harrison Jr.'s snap share should ramp up a notable amount in Week 7, possibly decreasing Noel’s time on the field and opportunities when he is on it.

DeMario Douglas

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with Patriots WR1 A.J. Brown back and available in Week 6, DeMario Douglas, after having a big game in Week 5, had another one in Week 6. He logged seven receptions on eight targets for 86 yards and a TD. Douglas will look to continue his streak of success against the Bears.

Chicago this season is allowing the 14th fewest passing yards per game. They are also giving up the 10th most standard and the 15th most PPR fantasy points to opposing WRs of any team in the NFL. The past three WR2s they have faced, which is what Douglas is listed as for New England, with WR Romeo Doubs on the injured reserve, averaged 94.3 receiving yards, 3.7 receptions, and combined for two TDs.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who to start in fantasy in Week 7 between Douglas and Noel, Douglas should start.

Harrison Jr.’s snaps are bound to go up, and Noel, who already has to fight between three other notable WRs for fantasy value, another one added to the mix should hurt his value in Week 7 and beyond.

Douglas, on the other hand, has the Patriots' role of WR2, and on an offense that has had one of the better passing games lately in the NFL, he not only has a higher fantasy floor than Noel, but a higher ceiling as well.

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