Fantasy Football Week 7 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Wan'Dale Robinson vs Matthew Golden
With the 4:00 games, there are two pretty good wide receivers in pivotal matchups. Wan'Dale Robinson likely draws the coverage from Patrick Surtain II. Meanwhile, Matthew Golden goes up against the Arizona Cardinals. Which one has the more fantasy football friendly matchup? It is time to dig into the details and decide.
Note: Our rankings are based on PPR format.
The Case For Wan'Dale Robinson
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 7 Ranking: WR 32
The injury to Malik Nabers made Wan'Dale Robinson the number one receiver for the New York Giants. Last week offered a panicea for those worried about Robinson. He caught six balls for 84 yards on seven targets. Robinson also found the endzone which was immense for fantasy football owners.
Jaxson Dart and Robinson showed some chemistry for the first time this season and it showed. One of the big jumps in 2025 has been the ADOT for the wide receiver (8.9). For perspective, his career high the previous three seasons was 6.2. This is also the first year that Robinson is showing above the average baseline for fantasy wide receivers.
The Denver Broncos have shown a little weakness twice this year. Indianapolis and the Los Angeles Chargers had solid running games with backs who can catch the ball out of the backfield. That created occasional mismatches that could be exploited. New York has that in Cam Skattebo (20 catches, 155 yards).
Combine that with the ability of Dart's scrambling and Robinson's route running, it could make for an intriguing afternoon in the rarified air of Denver.
The Case For Matthew Golden
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 7 Ranking: WR 31
The rookie was not a factor the first two weeks of the NFL season. However, as Golden got more involved with the offense, he has become more and more of an asset. Coming off the bye last week against Cincinnati produced his best result with five catches for 86 yards. He added two carries for 16 yards. Golden occasionally has some designed run plays off misdirection, reverses, etc.
Extra yards from scrimmage never hurt. Speed is paramount along with separation. Golden excels at both. His ADOT is an astounding 14.6 mostly because of how fast he gets down the field. Arizona does allow quite a few more targets to intermediate and deep route runners. Jordan Love should expect to find him open several times on Sunday afternoon.
Arizona has lost four straight games all while giving up less than 300 yards passing in each game. The defense does tend to give up yards in chunks at bad times. This could play into the hands of Golden. Can the Cardinals keep him from making that one big play? He has at least one 30+ yard reception in each of the past three games.
The Cardinals could not stop Daniel Jones from finding open targets when it counted last week. If Jordan Love stays disciplined, he should have opportunities to get the ball to Golden this week. Golden possesses upside especially if Love finds him in the open field.
Cue Up The Verdict
This is not quite Tee Higgins versus Matthew Golden here. The Giants are going to have to find ways to keep Patrick Surtain II off Wan'Dale Robinson. Meanwhile, Golden likely will not have such problems. Again, Golden trending up to 69% of the offensive snaps in Week 6 was a good sign.
Robinson might get more targets but he might not get the yards. One can see why even this could be a coin flip. This is one of those times where we go for the upside and take Matthew Golden over Wan'Dale Robinson.