Malik Nabers Injury Update: Giants Star Out for Season With Torn ACL
Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Sunday's win against the Chargers, ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed Monday.
The tests confirmed the worst suspicions surrounding Nabers's painful-looking knee injury that saw him get carted off in the second quarter of the game. Nabers had racked up 127 catches across his first two pro seasons with the Giants, including 16 grabs for 251 yards and two touchdowns this year.
