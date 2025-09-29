SI

Malik Nabers Injury Update: Giants Star Out for Season With Torn ACL

Giants star Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending ACL injury on Sunday.
Giants star Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending ACL injury on Sunday. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Sunday's win against the Chargers, ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed Monday.

The tests confirmed the worst suspicions surrounding Nabers's painful-looking knee injury that saw him get carted off in the second quarter of the game. Nabers had racked up 127 catches across his first two pro seasons with the Giants, including 16 grabs for 251 yards and two touchdowns this year.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

