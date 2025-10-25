Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Deebo Samuel vs Xavier Worthy
The Washington Commanders play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football to end Week 8. Fantasy football owners want to know do I choose Deebo Samuel or Xavier Worthy? With injuries abound, players in and out of lineups, and more, this shapes up clearly or does it?
Let us take a closer look anyway.
Note: Our rankings are based on PPR format.
The Case For Deebo Samuel
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 8 Ranking: WR 39
Deebo Samuel will return for Washington after missing Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys due to a heel injury. Samuel comes back into the lineup and Jayden Daniels is out (hamstring). The NFL and fantasy football have been chaos from the opening kickoff it seems. Good news also surfaced when Terry McLaurin was a full participant in practice. McLaurin had missed four weeks (quad).
If McLaurin gets through another practice, he will likely play on Monday night against Kansas City. Marcus Mariota needs all the help he can get against one of the most stingiest pass defense in the Chiefs. Deebo Samuel could use it here too. Kansas City allowed 95 yards (70 passing) to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. Yes, it is the Raiders but still.
If McLaurin is truly 100%, that would spread the field at least for Samuel to work in the short and intermediate areas. McLaurin's ADOT is around 14 while Samuel is 6.7. Mariota figures to have less time throwing the ball which makes Samuel considerably vital on Monday night. With the running game struggling, that adds to his case.
The red flag again is Samuel dropped nine places in the rankings but if Washington gets behind, they must throw. Arguably, if Jacory-Croskey-Merritt struggles early, they might have to anyway. Maybe Samuel gets a few more rushes than usual to keep the Kansas City defense honest.
The Case For Xavier Worthy
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 8 Ranking: WR 23
Kansas City was 0-2 to start the season and has gone 4-1 since. 4-3 feels like light years compared to 3-4 when comparing the Chiefs to the Commanders. On the surface, the same can be said for Samuel to Worthy. Xavier Worthy has been a high-end WR2 and at times WR1 in 2025. He even runs the ball a little bit (six carries, 66 yards), much like how Samuel has been utilized in Washington.
Some notable differences are the targets. Wothy only has 5.2 targets per game compared to Samuel's 7.17. However, Worthy is going down the field more in 2025 (11.3 compared to 9.2 in 2024). Washington's defense has not been as opportunistic which allows more chances for Kansas City's prime targets (Rice, Worthy, Kelce) more chances to catch the ball.
Naturally, there is that one wrinkle with that shoulder injury. He was a full participant in practice all week. His name is not on the injury report. Worthy's speed should be able to find gaps in the Commanders' secondary. Washington's is 25th in passing yards allowed and 31st in turnovers caused. More possessions mean more opportunity.
Here Is The Verdict
This is not easy by any stretch. Reality dictates to go with Xavier Worthy this week as he is in the healthier offense which has been rolling for the past several weeks. Even with Deebo Samuel getting some surrounding help, that may not be enough without Jayden Daniels. Samuel may catch more passes but Worthy is more likely to get downfield and make a larger fantasy football impact.