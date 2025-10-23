Commander Country

Commanders face KC; analysts say sit this surprising Chiefs WR

Washington Commanders' defense has struggled, but analysts warn against starting one specific Chiefs WR in Week 8. Find out why, plus the verdict on Marcus Mariota.

David Harrison

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders' secondary hasn’t done much to prevent opposing offenses from finding explosive play opportunities this season, a strange about-face from the unit last year that was actually pretty good at keeping a lid on things.

Because of this, fantasy football managers everywhere are looking at available receiver plays, considering whether or not they can leverage a matchup against the Commanders for their own benefit.

This week, as Washington travels to face the once again high-powered offense, there’s no doubt those with Chiefs receivers on their roster will be aiming to get big points, but at least one NFL.com analyst believes there’s one you should actually avoid.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5)
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) reacts with fans after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Surprising 'Sit' Call

“Back in the summer, I said fantasy managers should pair Hollywood Brown with Rashee Rice and piece them together for the season. Brown was useful in the first six weeks, but with Rice back last week, Hollywood was limited to 33 percent of snaps (granted, starters were pulled in the blowout of Las Vegas) and four targets. He scored a touchdown and still didn't crack double-digit fantasy points. Rice is looking like a target hog, then there is Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce. That leaves Brown fighting with the rest for targets. It was fun, but it is likely over (pending injuries),” fantasy analyst Mike Florio says.

Reading Between the Lines

It's not exactly a vote of confidence for the Commanders' secondary, leading to a bench call for Brown, but more so the possibility that not only will the Chiefs target their primary receivers more often than not, they’ll do so successfully.

Like the Dallas Cowboys last week, Kansas City is getting healthy at receiver just in time to take advantage of the defensive trends currently being seen in Washington.

In Week 7, primary targets CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Jake Ferguson combined for 16 catches, 221 yards, and three touchdowns. 

Meanwhile, Kavontae Turpin and Jalen Tolbert combined for two catches and 33 yards, leaning into Florio’s opinion that the deeper the receiver depth gets, the less likely the player is to produce.

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8)
Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Verdict on Mariota

For those wondering if quarterback Marcus Mariota, starting in place of injured Jayden Daniels, might be a sneaky play in primetime against the Chiefs, Florio says to sit him as well, despite the fact the veteran has actually played well when called upon.

“When ﻿﻿﻿Jayden Daniels﻿﻿﻿ has missed time, Mariota filled in as a nice fantasy replacement. He averaged over 18 fantasy PPG in his two starts this season, but this is a week to avoid playing the fill-in starter outside of superflex leagues. The Chiefs are one of the five stingiest defenses when it comes to fantasy PPG, regular PPG, total YPG and pass TDs this season. They have allowed one top-15 fantasy QB since Week 2. Don't chase Mariota's potential for rushing production.”

